Tokyo Olympics: No Medals For Team USA On Day 1 For The First Time Since 1972 Munich Games

Team USA ended the day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics without a medal in the Summer Games for the first time since the 1972 Munich Games. The USA Today reported that it was the United States' worst start to the Olympics. The American athletes had competed in 5 of the 7 available events- archery, cycling, fencing, air rifle and pistol shooting and weightlifting-without nabbing a single spot on a podium. Meanwhile, China leads all countries with 4 medals (3 gold) after day one and South Korea is second with 3 medals.

In the first medal event, China's Yang Qian took the women's 10m air rifle final gold, while Team USA competitor and event favourite Mary Tucker finished sixth. In the archery mixed team event, the world's no. one, Brady Ellison, and teammate Mackenzie Brown, were eliminated after losing to Indonesia 5-4 in the first round. The Team USA also competed in the fencing, cycling and weightlifting medal events. China finished with four medals to lead all other countries.

Despite not reaching the podium on day one, it wasn’t all bad news for Team USA. The women's national soccer team rebounded from a tough 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday with a massive 6-1 victory over New Zealand thanks to a record-setting second half. The USWNT now owns Olympics records for goals in a game (6), the margin of victory (5), and most goals in a half (4).

As per local media reports, defender Crystal Dunn said, "Sweden was a very good team and we didn't play our best and when you do that up against a top opponent, they are going to punish you. So that wasn't our best performance. I think we came into Game 2 knowing that we don't go from being a really great team two days ago to not being a great team anymore."

The women's basketball team also earned victories in both of their 3x3 matches. Team U.S.A won 17-10 against France and 21-9 against Mongolia. Meanwhile, the softball team remained undefeated following a 2-0 win over Mexico. The women's water polo team also claimed victory Saturday with a 25-4 win over Japan. Elsewhere, the U.S. men's gymnastics squad just narrowly qualified for the team final, meaning their forthcoming quest to make the podium will be a hard-fought one.

