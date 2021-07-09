Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Cash Award For Winners; See How Much

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Odisha Olympians on Thursday, July 8, who will compete in the next Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23. In an official statement, Patnaik wished the Olympic athletes well, saying, "For every athlete, Olympics is the biggest dream, and you all have turned role models for the youth. You have brought pride to your family and the state. With your utmost determination, hard work and discipline, you will definitely win medals."

Odisha CM to give 6 crores to gold medal winners

The Chief Minister also announced the prize money for Olympic medalists at this event. The state government would award Rs 6 crore to the gold winner, Rs 4 crore to the silver medalist, and Rs 2.5 crore to the bronze medalist, according to the Chief Minister. He also announced a Rs 15 lakh prize for each of the Olympic competitors.

The Chief Minister and senior officials of the Odisha Government, as well as officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department, congratulated World Champion Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat, ace Sprinter Dutee Chand, and hockey players Namita Toppo, Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas, and Birendra Lakra on their achievements in sports and encouraged them to perform to the best of their abilities. Tushar Kanti Behera, who was present at the ceremony, complimented the participants and expressed his hope that their success at the Olympics would bring honour to Odisha in the world of sports.

Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international multi-sport event that will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed in March 2020 and will not be open to international spectators. Despite the fact that it has been postponed until 2021, the event is being marketed and branded as Tokyo 2020. For the first time, the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled rather than being cancelled. The Summer Paralympics will be held between August 24 and September 5, 2021, following the Olympics.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI