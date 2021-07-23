Tokyo Olympics Opening Uses Iconic Video Game Music; Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy & More

Tokyo Olympics has now started and the opening ceremony has used some popular tunes from games that have been developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix. This has now been one of the most trending topics and the gamers have been trying to find which songs have been used for this Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony. To help out these readers here is all the information about the game music and tunes that have been used for the ceremony at Olympics. Read more to know about video games music in Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics uses video games music for the opening ceremony

In Japan and a number of different countries, the music that is used in video games is considered a true form of art. There is a lot of trend around video game developers in Japan and now they are taking over the internet after Tokyo Olympics used some popular tracks for their ceremony. The first game song that was played included the “Roto’s Theme” song that was brought in from the Dragon Quest game series. This game is very popular in Japan and recently about 300 students were arrested for truancy after leaving school to buy this latest title, Dragon Quest III. The next song that was a part of this parade included Final Fantasy’s main theme song, “Victory Fanfare.”

A song named “Star Light Zone,” was also played. It managed to gain popularity after being a part of the iconic game, Sonic the Hedgehog. The song from Mario & Sonic also received a new remix version when they were played during the Olympic 2020 parade. It was shocking to no see songs from Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda being played during this celebration. These games are considered the holy grail of gaming thus not hearing them while Tokyo Olympics 2020 was quite surprising. Apart from this, Japan Emperor Naruhito was brought in to announce the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from this, a total of 15 events have been scheduled to take place on July 24. Here is also a Tweet that was shared on Sports Authority of India's official social media handle.