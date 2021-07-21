Tokyo Olympics: Organisers State Cardboard Beds Meant For 'sustainability', Not ‘anti-sex’

With just two days left for the commencement of the much-awaited Olympic games, the excitement is astronomical. Meanwhile, in Tokyo’s Olympic Village, a rumour about the 'anti-sex' cardboard beds has left people speculating if it was a move to avoid intimacy between the athletes. It all started after American sprinter Paul Chelimo tweeted about it over the weekend.

In a tongue-in-cheek post, the American track and field athlete claimed that the beds were aimed at 'avoiding' intimacy among athletes when they were outside the field. As per Chelimo, the cardboard beds were designed to only withstand the weight of one single person to avoid 'situations beyond sports.' To prove his claim, he shared photographs of the fragile-looking frames of the beds.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Just a day later, his claim was countered by another athlete at the village who termed the purported theory as 'fake news.' Irish Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan recorded himself jumping on the supposedly 'anti-intimacy beds' and shared a clip denying that the beds would rupture in any case. He began the 14-second clip by saying, “In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympic games..” and then started leaping zealously on the bed. He continued further, saying, “The beds made anti-sex, they are made up of cardboard? Yes! but apparently, they are not made to break at any certain movements."

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

About the cardboard beds

In Japan’s most opulent accommodations, the focus is more on sustainability rather than luxury. Speaking to media reporters, Takashi Kitajima, a Tokyo 2020 organizer in charge of the Athletes' Village said that the beds are not only made to be sustainable but are also comfortable. The beds will be recycled into paper products after the Games end, he added.

All the athletes have been given a cardboard bed with polyethylene mattresses. The Japanese bedding company Airweave is providing Olympic athletes with 18,000 "high resistance lightweight cardboard" beds in addition to the mattresses and 8,000 beds for Paralympians with a slightly different design.

Tokyo Olympic to be different compared to earlier Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 games are being held during a pandemic and so along with local crowds, the tourists are also banned from coming to the event. Tough rules have been set in place to make sure that COVID-19 infections are kept in check. The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will not be an extravagant one, unlike the earlier events. This year's ceremony will be more about paying tribute to the millions killed in the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: Paulchelimo/McClenaghanRhys/Twitter