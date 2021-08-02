Tokyo Olympics: Osaka’s Red Hair To Rapinoe, Check Out Athletes' Unique Hairstyles

Quick links:
Osaka, who had the honour of lighting the Olympic Cauldron, was sporting some of her trademark colourful red box braids. Her hair colour resembled her birth nation’s flag - red with white strands.
USA women’s team star Megan Rapinoe sported her trademark purple died hair and scored the winning spot-kick as the team beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals.
Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt pulled off a pink mohawk variation for Tokyo 2020. The spiker has always been a short-haired girl and is always changing it up.
Turkey’s Meryem Boz - a teammate of Karakurt - also picked a striking blue colour for her Olympic debut.
Cameroonian boxer Wilfred Seyi opted for red hair to match his hard-hitting punches. The two-time Olympian showed off his new look during his middleweight preliminary bout.
Kiran Badloe channelled some “Last Airbender” and character Avatar Aang while competing in windsurfing. “This haircut is a tribute to the one and only true wind master,” Badloe said.
Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni took her pink to the steps and slopes at Ariake Urban Sports Park. The hugely successful Brazilian athlete picked pink over the blonde hue she had worn in recent months.
Peruvian star Manny Santiago also brought some colour to the street course in Tokyo with lively blue colour to match his ever-beaming smile.
Silver medalist Raven Saunders, the shot putter nicknamed the "Hulk," dyed the right side of her buzz cut green and the left half purple.