Tokyo Olympics: Osaka’s Red Hair To Rapinoe, Check Out Athletes' Unique Hairstyles

From Osaka’s Japanese flag-inspired red hair to Rapinoe’s shade between pink and purple, Olympians’ hair game is not just strong but bold and colourful as well.

Bhavya Sukheja
Tokyo Olympics
1/10
IMAGE: TWITTER

Osaka, who had the honour of lighting the Olympic Cauldron, was sporting some of her trademark colourful red box braids. Her hair colour resembled her birth nation’s flag - red with white strands. 

Tokyo Olympics
2/10
IMAGE: TWITTER

USA women’s team star Megan Rapinoe sported her trademark purple died hair and scored the winning spot-kick as the team beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Tokyo Olympics
3/10
IMAGE: TWITTER

Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt pulled off a pink mohawk variation for Tokyo 2020. The spiker has always been a short-haired girl and is always changing it up.

Tokyo Olympics
4/10
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM

Turkey’s Meryem Boz - a teammate of Karakurt - also picked a striking blue colour for her Olympic debut. 

Tokyo Olympics
5/10
IMAGE: TWITTER

Cameroonian boxer Wilfred Seyi opted for red hair to match his hard-hitting punches. The two-time Olympian showed off his new look during his middleweight preliminary bout.

Tokyo Olympics
6/10
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM

Kiran Badloe channelled some “Last Airbender” and character Avatar Aang while competing in windsurfing. “This haircut is a tribute to the one and only true wind master,” Badloe said. 

Tokyo Olympics
7/10
IMAGE: TWITTER

Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni took her pink to the steps and slopes at Ariake Urban Sports Park. The hugely successful Brazilian athlete picked pink over the blonde hue she had worn in recent months. 

Tokyo Olympics
8/10
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM

Peruvian star Manny Santiago also brought some colour to the street course in Tokyo with lively blue colour to match his ever-beaming smile.

Tokyo Olympics
9/10
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM

Silver medalist Raven Saunders, the shot putter nicknamed the "Hulk," dyed the right side of her buzz cut green and the left half purple.

Tokyo Olympics
10/10
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM

Tia-Adana Belle, of Barbados, pulled off electric blue shade and showed her hair off while getting ready to compete in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

