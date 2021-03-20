Tokyo Olympics: Overseas Spectators Barred From Entering Japan Owing To Pandemic Risks

In the latest development related to the Tokyo Olympics, the organisers, on March 20, said that foreigners spectators would not be allowed to witness the game pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the country. In a statement issued after talks between local organisers, Japanese officials and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs, Games officials said the virus situation in Japan and abroad remained "very challenging" and based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas.”

“As a result, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they (overseas fans) will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, "the statement read adding that a refund would soon be initiated.

Top official resigns

This comes as Hiroshi Sasaki, the creative head of the Tokyo Olympics, resigned from the position after making disrespectful remarks towards a plus-sized female celebrity Naomi Watanabe. According to Kyodo News, Sasaki body-shamed Watanabe by suggesting she come down dressed in a pig costume to perform at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, calling it “Olympig”. Sasaki reportedly admitted making the comment and suggesting it to a group of planners.

After Sasaki’s comments were made public, it sparked a massive outrage in Japan calling for his resignation. On Thursday, the Tokyo organising committee for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics accepted Sasaki’s resignation as creative head. Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organising committee, during a press conference, said the comments were very inappropriate and should never have been made in the first place. Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)