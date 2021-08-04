Last Updated:

Olympics: PM Modi Dials Lovlina Borgohain On Winning Bronze, Anurag Thakur Congratulates

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has previously held the sports portfolio, took to social media to wish Lovlina for the massive accomplishment at the Tokyo Games.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday scripted history as she won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina won the bronze after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Despite her loss, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). The Assam-born boxer is the third Indian athlete to win a medal at this year's Olympics after Mirabai Chanu (Silver, weightlifting) and PV Sindhu (Bronze, badminton). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lovlina on delivering Olympic bronze to India, he also called her after the victory. PM told her that her win is a testimony to talent & tenacity of our Nari Shakti. He also said that her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially for Assam & the Northeast.

"Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Among others who have congratulated Lovlina are India's Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonwal. 

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has previously held the sports portfolio, took to social media to wish Lovlina for the massive accomplishment at the Tokyo Games. 'We are extremely proud of your achievement," Rijiju wrote.

Lovlina lost the first round 5-0 as all the five judges in the panel raised their hands in Surmeneli's favour. Lovlina started off well in the second round but the Turkish boxer soon bounced back with a response to her powerful punches. Lovlina got five 9s, while her opponent managed to score five 10s to win the second round as well. In the third round, Surmeneli looked more aggressive but Lovlina fought until the bell rang. Surmeneli was crowned winner of the bout and was given a pass for the gold medal match, while Lovlina had to settle for bronze. 

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final 

Earlier in the day, Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt. Chopra was placed in Group A and had to achieve the qualification mark of 83.50 to progress to the next round. Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.

