Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Cheers As Indian Contingent Takes Part In Parade Of Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to wish the Indian contingent the best for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
PM Modi

Credit-NarendraModi-Twitter


As the bugles for the much anticipated Olympics were blown on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied Indians in cheering for the massive contingent taking part in the sports extravaganza in Tokyo. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a picture of himself, clapping as he saw on his screen the Indian contingent walk out during the Parade of Nations while being led by boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh bearing the nation's flag. He, while sharing the picture, wished, what he referred to as a 'dynamic' contingent, 'the very best'. He also started the hashtag-#Cheer4India. 

The newly-elected Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur that has been out and about boosting the morale of the sportsmen taking part in the Tokyo Olympics also shared glimpses of the Indian contingent taking part in the Parade of Nations. He described the moment when boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led team India as the official flag bearers as that of 'pride and immense honour'. 

READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM Modi extends best wishes to Japan PM Yoshihide Suga ahead of games

Indian political leaders cheer for Team India

Tokyo Olympics 2020

After being postponed by a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo 2020 kickstarted today-July 23. This sports extravaganza will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries in 33 sports. A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in it- this is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.  The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday (July 22) announced a cash prize for India's medal winners at the mega-event. 

READ | WATCH: Team India enters Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony; waves Tricolours for 1.3 Bn

Team India has an official cheer song- Hindustani Way for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The song was created by Ananya Birla and AR Rahman and was unveiled on Wednesday, July 14.

READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Japan's Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic Cauldron

READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020: Yogeshwar Dutt feels Indian athletes can win '8-12 medals'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND