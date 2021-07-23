Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Cheers As Indian Contingent Takes Part In Parade Of Nations

As the bugles for the much anticipated Olympics were blown on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied Indians in cheering for the massive contingent taking part in the sports extravaganza in Tokyo. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a picture of himself, clapping as he saw on his screen the Indian contingent walk out during the Parade of Nations while being led by boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh bearing the nation's flag. He, while sharing the picture, wished, what he referred to as a 'dynamic' contingent, 'the very best'. He also started the hashtag-#Cheer4India.

Come, let us all #Cheer4India!



Caught a few glimpses of the @Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony.



Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iYqrrhTgk0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

The newly-elected Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur that has been out and about boosting the morale of the sportsmen taking part in the Tokyo Olympics also shared glimpses of the Indian contingent taking part in the Parade of Nations. He described the moment when boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led team India as the official flag bearers as that of 'pride and immense honour'.

Indian political leaders cheer for Team India

As #Tokyo2020 begins in a short while, let us get behind #TeamIndia. Let us celebrate the hard work and passion of our athletes and take pride in them every time they take the field. Let 1.38 billion cheers lift their spirits in the ‘Games of hope’. #Cheer4India https://t.co/5KgHVq4HJ5 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 23, 2021

Best wishes to our athletes for #Tokyo2020 as @MangteC & @manpreetpawar07 proudly carry the 🇮🇳 at the @Olympics opening ceremony.



Back home, 1.3 billion people will #Cheer4India as the largest ever Indian contingent makes us proud with their performance. pic.twitter.com/3QxZ5CdIQD — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 23, 2021

The Tricolour 🇮🇳 flies high at the #Olympics opening ceremony. #TeamIndia all set for a historic show at Tokyo 🗼 pic.twitter.com/s9pzmoQOXt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 23, 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2020

After being postponed by a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo 2020 kickstarted today-July 23. This sports extravaganza will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries in 33 sports. A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in it- this is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday (July 22) announced a cash prize for India's medal winners at the mega-event.

Team India has an official cheer song- Hindustani Way for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The song was created by Ananya Birla and AR Rahman and was unveiled on Wednesday, July 14.