Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Lauds Deepak Punia, Calls Him 'a Powerhouse Of Grit And Talent'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Deepak Punia for his spectacular fight on Thursday. PM Modi said Punia is a "powerhouse" of grit and talent. PM Modi also wished Punia good luck in his future endeavours. Indian wrestler Deepak Punia lost the bronze medal match in the men's 86kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Punia was defeated 4-2 by Myles Amine of San Marino at the Makuhari Messe Hall. Punia was fighting hard until Amine pulled off a last-minute move to take the lead and win the bronze medal for his country. The 2019 World Championships silver medalist had come into the match after losing to USA's David Morris Taylor in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver

Earlier, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal for India in the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Dahiya lost to Russia's Zavur Uguev 7-4 to settle for second place on the podium. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal on Thursday to end the 41-year-long Olympic medals' drought in the sport. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-scoring thriller to take the Olympic medal home.

On Wednesday, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event. PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu have also won a medal for India in badminton and weightlifting, respectively.

On Friday, the Indian women's hockey team will lock horns against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, the Indian women's team lost the semi-final against Argentina, which ended their historic run for the gold medal at this year's Games. Indian women's team had never reached an Olympic semi-final before.

Image Credit: PTI

