Tokyo Olympics: Pravin Jadhav Knocked Out In Round Of 16 Post 6-0 Loss To World Number One

Pravin Jadhav's journey in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics has come to an end after a 6-0 loss at the hands of USA's Brady Ellison in the men's individual 1/16 eliminations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pravin Jadhav also became the second Indian archer in the men's individual category to bow out of the competition after his compatriot Tarundeep Rai was eliminated in the round of 16 clashes after a close 6-5 loss to Israel's Itay Shanny earlier on Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympics: After Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav fails to qualify for the last 8

Pravin Jadav went down to the reigning World number one Brady Ellison in straight sets just when it appeared as if he would continue his splendid run after having got the better of world number 2 Galsan Bazarzhpov of Russia 6-0 during their 1/32 Eliminations clash match earlier in the day but that was not to be as Ellison proved why he is indeed world number one.

Coming back to the contest, it was Brady Ellison who had drawn first blood in the first set. Ellison's scores read- 9, 10, 9 as compared to Pravin Jadhav's- 9, 8, 10. It was Ellison who once again dominated in the second set with a 4-0 lead. His scoreline read 8, 10, 9 while Jadhav's scores were 10, 9, 7.

Brady Ellison could do nothing wrong in this contest and he did not as the game progressed into the third round where the American controlled the proceedings yet again. However, Pravin Jadhav did manage to come back from a 0-4 deficit but it just was not enough as he could not catch up with Ellison and eventually failed to qualify for the round of 8. Brady Ellison's scores in the third & final round read 8, 9, 9 whereas, Pravin Jadhav scored 8, 8, 7.

Tokyo Olympics: Does India still stand a chance in archery?

The Indian contingent can heave a sigh of relief as of now as their archery hopes are still alive. World number one Deepika Kumari will be in action against Bhutan's Karma in women's individual 1/31 Eliminations on Wednesday afternoon.

Atanu Das will be up against Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in the men's individual 1/32 Eliminations on Thursday.