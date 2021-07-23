Tokyo Olympics: President Kovind 'confident' Indian Contingent Will Make Nation Proud

Ahead of the much-anticipated start to the Tokyo Olympics, President Ram Nath Kovind shared his cheers for the Indian contingent. Announcing his support to the athletes, President Kovind said that the nation’s hopes are now on them. President Kovind also said that he is confident in the team’s excellence and urged the people to cheer for the Indian Olympics team. PM Narendra Modi had earlier extended his support for the athletes.

Taking it to Twitter to wish the athletes, President Kovind used the hashtag cheer4India to urge others to extend their support to the team. He tweeted, “An entire nation’s hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels and make our country proud. #Cheer4India.”

Earlier on Tuesday, July 13, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes via video conference and greeted them for the event. Later, PM Modi extended his support for the cheer4India campaign. Greeting the athletes once again, PM Modi stated that the blessing of 135 crore Indians is with the athletes. The PM also promised to meet all athletes after they return from Tokyo.

Sports Minister initiates #HumaraVictoryPunch

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, encouraged the Indian contingent to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In an initiative to boost their morale, the Minister and a few other MPs came together outside the Parliament building and cheered for the Indian Olympics team with a 'victory punch' and chanted 'Jai Hind'.

Anurag Thakur also urged the public to shoot a video with their friends and family to encourage the Indian contingent. Posting a video posted on his official Twitter handle, Thakur said that the government is trying their best to cheer for our athletes. Under the video, the Union Minister nominated Kiren Rijiju, Virender Sehwag, Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal and Vijay Shankar to post videos and encourage the Indian contingent.

India at Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics is now underway and the event will run up to August 8. The Olympic games which were set to be held last year, were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India has sent a total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines for participating in the Olympics, making this the biggest-ever contingent the country has ever sent for an Olympic event.

