Tokyo Olympics: Priyanka Goswami Finishes 17th & Bhawana On 32nd In 20km Race Walk Final

The women's 20-kilometre race walk at the Tokyo Olympics ended on Friday. The two Indian runners who participated in the race, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, failed to earn a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Goswami finished in 17th place, while Jat remained in 32nd in the women's 20 km walk.

Meanwhile, Antonella Palmisano from Italy claimed the first position and earned the Olympic gold medal. Palmisano completed the race in a record time of 1.28:12. Colombia's Sandra Arenas stood second and bagged a silver medal for finishing the race in a time of 1.29:37. And H Liu from China stood in third after Brazil's Erica Sena was given a two-minute penalty. Sena finished her walk in a time of 1:29:39. However, China's H Liu claimed the bronze medal. She completed the race at 1:29:57.

Tokyo Olympics: Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat in 20km walk

The Tokyo Olympic women's 20km walk was held in the aggressive heat at Sapporo Odori Park. The 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics was proved to be harsh on India. Goswami, who lost by a thin margin, started the race at an impressive pace. In the first hour of the race, she advanced to many leading positions, but slowly her speed faded away. According to Olympic live updates, the 25-year-old athlete came in at the fourth mark at the four-kilometre mark. She even advanced to third place by 6km and ended up standing in 17th place.

On the other hand, Bhawna Jat, who stood at 32nd position, remained above 30 till the end of the race. Jat did not display a great performance. However, she completed the race before many Olympians, she remained part of the chasing group and made it to the finishing point, Jat did not claim any position.

Previous track record of Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat

Priyanka Goswami, who made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, holds the world record at number 55. She had also gained the national record by completing a national race walking championship at a time of 1:28:45 in February this year. Goswami's national record helped her to make an entry into the Tokyo Olympic 2020.

On the other hand, Bhawana Jat, who stood 32nd in the women's 20km race made her debut in Olympics 2020, Jat was selected in February 2020 after she won a medal in Zonal and national Junior level competitions. She made a national record by completing the race at 1:29:54, which gained her entry into the Olympics 2020. On Friday, she ranked world number 139 and was eight minutes back.



(Image Credit: RAILMININDIA)