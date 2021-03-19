Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers: Sharath Kamal Beats Pakistan Opponent, Manika Batra Joins List

The Indian paddlers had a field day at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Doha on Thursday as four from the country qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal is set to make his fourth appearance at the Tokyo Olympics after he had a dominant win over Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez. The other Indians to have qualified are Manika Batra, G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Tokyo Olympics: Four Indian table tennis stars qualify

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal are two of the four Indians to have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Kamal qualified for the Olympics despite losing his opening match to compatriot G Sathiyan as he thrashed Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in his second round. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Batra also lost her opening game to compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee but still qualified as the highest-ranked second-placed player at the Asian qualifiers in Doha.

Surprisingly G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee both defeated their senior partners to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sathiyan beat Sharath Kamal 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 in the opening round and topped the group after a win over Pakistan's Rameez in the final round-robin match. On the other hand, Mukherjee beat Manika Batra 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4 to qualify.

YAYYYðŸ˜ðŸ˜

Officially qualified for Tokyo Olympics ðŸ’ªðŸ˜



Always dreamt of being at the Olympics right from my childhood days & certainly a dream come true momentðŸ˜ðŸ˜



Years of struggle and sacrifice has definitely paid offðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/hfD4glFE2I — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) March 18, 2021

Table tennis news: Sharath Kamal insists Tokyo Olympics this year will be his best ever

Despite losing to his compatriot G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal has insisted that the Tokyo Olympics will be his best Olympics as he has achieved his best ranking this year. While giving his opinion on the defeat to Sathiyan, Kamal said after the match to reporters, "It was a good match against Sathiyan but I made some errors and he capitalised on them to win the match. I was a bit nervous before playing against Rameez as I had never faced him before. But after the first few games I was confident that my strategy was working and I executed it well to maintain control. A lot of things have happened since March 2020. I became the champion in Oman and was in good touch, was preparing to play the qualification match in Thailand in just two weeks and suddenly everything came to a standstill. I have achieved the best rankings of my career and it’s a huge sigh of relief especially the way this year has been. Though this will be my fourth Olympics, it will be my best Olympic Games."