Tokyo Olympics: Russian Archer Svetlana Gomboeva Loses Consciousness During Archery Event

The archery event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 got underway on Friday with the Women's individual ranking event which was dominated by the Korean archers. The top three places went to the Korean trio of AN San, Jang Minhee and Kang Chaeyoung, San finished first and also set a new Olympic Record with a score of 680, Jang Minhee finished second with 677 points while Chaeyoung came third after scoring 675. The ranking event also witnessed Russian archer losing consciousness during the competition

Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva loses consciousness

According to a report by AP Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness due to the intense heat during the event. This is the first instance at Tokyo Olympics that an athlete has fallen unconscious. The report further states that Coach Stanislav Popov in his comments via the Russian Olympic Committee said that Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round. He said “she couldn’t stand it, a whole day in the heat” adding that the humidity made the problem worse.

Earlier before the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had announced about planning to move the Olympic marathon and race walking events to Sapporo, due to the advantage of temperature being on the low side for the athletes to compete . The Russain Olympic twitter handle wished the athlete a speedy recovery.

Желаем здоровья и скорейшего выздоровления Светлане Гомбоевой



— Olympic Russia (@Olympic_Russia) July 23, 2021

Korea's AN San breaks Olympic record, dissapointment for Deepika Kumari

The Women's archery individual ranking event on Friday saw Korea's AN San break the Olympic record which withstood for 25 years. The 20-year-old topped Lina Herasimenko’s score of 673 by seven points, the record which was set during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The Korean women combined for 2032 points, smashing the previous Olympic record for team qualification set in 2004. Mexico, led by Valencia, seeded second with 1976 and the USA was third on 1970. For World No 1 archer Deepika Kumari of India the event ended up on a poor note as she finished 9th with a total score of 663 out of 720 after struggling in the initial rounds. She will now compete in the Elimination Rounds starting on 27th July against Bhutan's Karma in the Round of 32.

