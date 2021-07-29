Tokyo Olympics: Sajan Prakash Loses 100m Butterfly Event To End India's Swimming Campaign

Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash on Thursday failed to qualify for the men's 100m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Prakash finished 46th out of 55 swimmers at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Prakash, who was part of Heat 2, could only manage 53.45 seconds on the clock, 0.06 seconds behind the heat topper Abeiku Jackson of Ghana. Prakash's personal best in the 100m butterfly is 53.27 seconds. The top 16 swimmers have qualified for the semi-finals.

Earlier, Prakash finished 24th out of 38 swimmers in the 200m butterfly event at the Tokyo Olympics. Prakash clocked 1:57:22 seconds in Heat 2 on Monday, which was 84 seconds slower than his personal best record of 1:56:38. Prakash is the only Indian swimmer to take part in two Olympics Games. He was also a part of the Indian swimming contingent in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Meanwhile, other Indian swimmers at the Olympics, Maana Patel, and Srihari Nataraj have already been knocked out of the event.

India at Tokyo Games

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer MC Mary Kom failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after she was defeated in the women's flyweight Round of 16 matches by Colombian boxer Ingrit Valencia. Following a closely contested match on Thursday, a panel of five judges ruled in favour of the Colombian boxer, and Mary was defeated 3-2. The pre-quarterfinal match between Mary Kom and Ingrit Valencia was played at the iconic Kokugikan Arena, which is also considered the home sumo wrestling in Japan.

The Indian men's hockey team on Thursday recorded an emphatic win over Argentina to keep their hopes alive of reaching the last eight at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This was India's third win in the ongoing competition. The Indians had won their opening match against New Zealand 3-1 before being completely outplayed by the multiple-time world and Olympic champions Australia 7-1. India then won their next match against Spain convincingly by a 3-0 margin and won their final group fixture against Argentina lately.

Image: Olympics/Website

