Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar Enters Ring With 7 Stitches; Netizens Say 'tough Like Rock'

Indian boxer Satish Kumar on Sunday lost against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men's Super Heavy (+91kg) category quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics. Kumar lost the bout by a unanimous decision of 5-0 as the panel of five judges ruled in favour of Jalolov in all three rounds. Kumar had come into the match with seven stitches, which he got during his pre-quarterfinal match against Jamaica's Ricardo Brown. Kumar defeated Brown 4-1 but his participation in the quarterfinal was under the scanner because of the injury. However, the two-time Asian Championships bronze winner took the ring against Jalolov on Sunday after receiving medical clearance.

Netizens are hailing Kumar for his courageous decision to take part in the quarterfinal bout against Jalolov despite the injury. At one point in the match, Kumar was punched by Jalolov in the same spot where the Indian boxer had suffered a cut in the pre-quarterfinal match. The damage was so deep that the match had to be stopped for a few seconds before Kumar was given clearance to take the ring again.

Fought hard, Satish Kumar. He was injured after the last round, decided to compete in the quarter-final against the world number 1 but the result was against him still he gives everything for #TeamIndia in #Boxing at the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2LsAqUuBxl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2021

Tough like a rock ! He entered into ring with several stitches on face due to injury of last fight . Still faught like a champion against world number one . Wins or defeats don't decide a champion- will and determination do 🥊🥊#SatishKumar pic.twitter.com/15DpdU23Dx — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) August 1, 2021

India at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier on Saturday, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu lost her semi-final match against Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan) Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu lost against the world number 1 ranked player by 18-21, 12-21. Sindhu will now take on world no 9 He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match on Sunday. If Sindhu manages to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics she will become the first Indian female athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals.

Indian men's hockey team will lock horns against Great Britain for a place in the last four at the Tokyo Olympics. India beat Japan 5-3 to end its group matches on Saturday. Indian women's boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also secured a medal for India at the ongoing Olympics as she beat former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the 69kg category to enter the semi-final.

Image: AP