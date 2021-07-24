Tokyo Olympics: Saurabh Chaudhary Qualifies For The Final Of The Men's10m Air Pistol  

India's Saurabh Chaudhary entered the finals of the Men's10m Air Pistol event at Tokyo Olympics after finishing first in the qualifying stage. The highlight moment from the 19-year-old shot came in the fourth series where he shot seven 10s in a row. Abhishek Verma the other shooter in the competition ended up in 17th spot after his last two shots ended with 8s.

In the qualifying rounds of the Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma made a steady start after first series of shot. Chaudhary started with 50/50 in the first 5 shots, but then shot five straight 9s to end with 95 points, Abhishek Verman scored 94 in the first series in which he had 4 10s and the rest ended in 9s.

Verma though fought back and shot six 10s to finish his second series strongly. Saurabh Chaudhary fared better in the second series is much shooting nine 10s to move up to the ninth spot. In the third series, Saurabh once again scored 98 points which had 8 10s and two 9s helping him climb to 4th position. Abhishek on the other hand shot 8 10s.

In the fourth series, Saurabh scored 10 out of 10 to take the second rank. Abhishek on the other hand had seven 10s in the fourth series which brought him to the top 8 . By the end of the fifth series, Saurabh Chaudhary moved to the first rank after accumulated a total of 98 points. The shooter qualified for the finals with 586 points after shooting 7 10s in the sixth series. Saurabh's effort was matched by China's Zhang Bowen.

Abhishek Verma on the other hand despite lagging initially made a strong comeback, however, he bucjkled under pressure to shoot two eights to close out his last series. The final two shots which ended in 8s saw him drop out of top 8 and end his campaign at 17th place with 575 points.

Earlier in the day Indian shooters did not have a great start to the campaign as Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final. Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela finished 16th and 36th respectively in the qualifying event. Elavenil scored 626.5 points while Chandela finished the event with 621.9 points.

Image: PTI