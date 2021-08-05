Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Sehwag Slams Nurislam Sanayev's 'disgraceful' Act In Semis Vs Ravi Kumar

Virender Sehwag slammed Nurislam Sanayev's 'disgraceful' act during his men's freestyle 57kg semi-final bout against Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Wednesday

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag expressed disappointment as Ravi Kumar Dahiya's opponent Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan allegedly resorted to unfair means during their Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's freestyle 57kg semi-final bout on Wednesday.

Even though Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the contest and successfully found a place in the gold medal match, he endured a painful bite on his biceps from which he overcame. This act from Dahiya's Kazhakstani rival did not go down well with Sehwag.

Tokyo Olympics: Virender Sehwag slams Nurislam Sanayev for resorting to unfair means

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virender Sehwag had posted a few stills from the wrestling semi-final match between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Nurislam Sanayev where the latter could be clearly seen biting his competitor from Sonipat.

Not only did Sehwag term this as 'unfair' and then wrote that the only reason why Nurislam bit Vijay Kumar's hand (biceps) was because he just could not hit Dahiya's spirit. The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit then went on to term this act as 'Disgraceful' as well.

Even the netizens were on the same page with the 2011 World Cup winner. Here's what they had to say.

Tokyo Olympics: Can Vijay Kumar Dahiya clinch the elusive gold medal?

Coming back to the bout, the contest started in a cagey fashion with both wrestlers registering points in the initial minutes of the first round. But Sanayev almost won the match as he registered 8 points in a row by turning the Indian wrestler around by holding his legs. But Ravi Kumar staged a grand comeback as he first reduced the deficit to 5-9  and then turned the match around by pinning Sanayev to pick up 5 points in a row. The Indian wrestler won the bout with just over 30 seconds remaining.

Ravi Kumar registered a win via pinfall. He will now be up against ROC's Zaur Uguev on Thursday and would be hoping to clinch the gold for India. Meanwhile, Dahiya has also assured India of a fourth Olympic medal in this edition after the likes of Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), and, Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) respectively. 

Meanwhile, the long wait for a gold medal continues as the Indian contingent looks to end a 13-year-drought by winning the biggest prize of the quadrennial event. The last time a gold medal came home was during the 2008 edition in Beijing where shooter Abhinav Bindra won the prized medal in the 10-meter air rifle event.

