Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal Says Scoreline Doesn't Justify How Well He Played Vs Ma Long

After Indian Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics in a very hard-fought and spirited match against World Champion Ma Long in the third round, he was happy about the way he had fought it out and made the world champion sweat during their clash. Long won the match 4-1 against Kamal with a scoreline of 11-7,8-11,13-11,11-4 and 11-4 in a match that lasted 46 minutes.

In an interview with ANI, Kamal talked about his Olympic campaign, his match against Long, and how difficult it was to take part in the Olympics in such unprecedented times.

"I think this was my best performance in all the Olympic games I have played till now. Really happy that I could put myself in this place both physically and mentally. Prepared a lot, complete planning went into it with my table tennis coach Rajat Kamal and Shrinivas Rao. Fitness coach, my mental trainer, dietician planned with me on where and how do we get into preparation and make me peak at the right time. We worked really hard so I am really happy to be in this place currently. It also motivates me to continue," said Kamal.

The best match Kamal has ever played

He then talked about his match against Long and that it was one of the best he's ever played and adding that he carried himself well and that he gave it his all against Long is what made him stand out.

Kamal then talked about how the scoreline did not justify how the match actually was played out saying, "If you look at the scoreline, it does not justify what I actually did in the match. I am happy to put Ma Long in a space where he did not want to be. Actually, I let it slip from that position."

He then added that he was happy he managed to corner Long and get his attacks on and put Long in defence. According to Kamal, he had the world champion "completely stressed" and he did not know what to expect from Kamal.

"I went into the match thinking that it's going to be 50-50 and 'I will make it as tough as possible for Ma Long to win every point'. That was what everybody is talking about, it is not the result but the way I played that match," he added.

The 39-year-old also mentioned how he noticed that Long was getting nervous by the way he was serving and taking time.

India's best table tennis campaign at the Olympics

Kamal then mentioned how he thought it was India's best campaign at the Olympics in table tennis saying, "This has been the best table tennis campaign for India at the Olympics. Manika Batra reaching round 3, me playing Round 3 for the first time. Sutirtha Mukherjee playing Round 2 and winning against a higher-ranked player in Round 1. We did very well and I am sure in the next years to come, we will be a very strong team," he added.

Before finishing he talked about how difficult playing the Olympic Games with the COVID-19 restrictions around were saying "This Olympic Games was played in unprecedented times. The experience was really fantastic, I had expected more difficulties in terms of following the protocols and handling the restrictions, but we just got used to it for a period of time. I am really happy that the Games have happened."

