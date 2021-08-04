Tokyo Olympics: 'She Always Dreamt Of Winning Gold', Says Lovlina Borgohain's Father

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Speaking on her victory to ANI, Lovlina's father Tiken Borgohain said that she always dreamt of winning gold but had to settle for bronze in the semifinals. On her last game, he said, "I'm happy with her bronze medal. I don't watch her match live. I'll go to Guwahati airport to receive her." Talking about her goal of winning a gold medal, he said, "I'll talk to her later. She will be sad right now as her dream was to win the gold medal."

Earlier the boxer herself spoke to the media and said she was not feeling good after losing the match. "Every time I have to settle for bronze, so I am feeling bad about it.", she added. "A medal is a medal even if it is of Olympic or inter-district. I had prepared for gold, and I was 100% sure that I will take the gold this time around." She also spoke about her Olympic dream and said that she dreamed of winning gold at the Olympics since she started boxing. She used to work every day and train herself, targetting the Olympics and the medal. However, Borgohain failed to bring gold. She feels good for bringing a medal to India but is unsatisfied with her achievement.

Lovlina Borgohain in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has settled for bronze after Lovlina lost 5-0 in the 69kg semifinal 1 match on Wednesday at Kokugikan Arena. Lovlina has now become the third Indian athlete at this year's Olympics to bring a medal for India. Lovlina is the second Indian to win bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games after shuttler PV Sindhu. Earlier, Manipur's Mirabai Chanu won silver for India in weightlifting.

