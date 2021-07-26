Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: South Korean TV Apologises Over Stereotypical Representation Of Countries

When Syrian athletes entered, the South Korean broadcaster said "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years"

A South Korean TV channel has found itself at the receiving end of criticism over its stereotypical representation of countries during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The Korean broadcaster named MBC is garnering a lot of flak on social media over its usage of stereotypical references, such as "pizza" for Italy and "Chernobyl" for Ukraine while introducing countries during the parade of nations at the Olympics. A freelance journalist, Raphael Rashid helped bring the incident under the spotlight through a series of posts on Twitter. 

In one of her tweets, Raphael said when the Haitian athletes entered the stadium with their national flag, MBC wrote in its broadcast, "the political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president." Meanwhile, when Syrian athletes entered, it said "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." MBC used stereotypical references such as "salmon" for Norway, "developed country of welfare" for Sweden. 

MBC also indicated the GDP and vaccination rate for each country taking part in the parade of nations. Raphael further informed that this was not the first time, MBC used such stereotypical references for the countries representing at the Olympics. The broadcasters had used similar references while covering the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where it described the Cayman Islands as "famous for tax haven", Chad as "dead heart of Africa", and "murderous inflation" for Zimbabwe. The channel had even received a warning from the Korea Communications Standards Commission, a body that monitors content on TV. 

Channel issues apology

MBC on July 24 issued a formal apology for its "inappropriate" representation of countries during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. "The images and captions are intended to make it easier for the viewers to understand the entering countries quickly during the opening ceremony. However, we admit that there was a lack of consideration for the countries concerned, and inspection was not thorough enough. It is an inexcusable mistake," the MBC statement read.  

