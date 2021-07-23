Tokyo Olympics: South Korea's AN San Sets New Olympic Record; Deepika Kumari Finishes 9th

India's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 got underway with Archery where Deepika Kumari competed in the Women's individual ranking event on Friday. However, the day did not end on a good note for the World No 1 archer who finished 9th Rank with a total score of 663 out of 720. She will now compete in the Elimination Rounds starting on 27th July against Bhutan's Karma in the Round of 32. The day belonged to the Korean archers who took the first 3 spots and also broke the the team record .

Kumari failed to find consistency throughout the Ranking Round. She made a slow start and dropped down to 14th position after the first four sets. However, she regrouped herself and entered into top-5 at the end of the first half. In the second half, the Indian archer registered scores of 55, 53, 56, 58, 53 and 54 to finish with a total of 663.

South Korea's AN San sets new Olympic record in women's ranking round

While Deepika Kumar had a disappointing start to her campaign, South Korea's AN San made headlines setting a new Olympic Record with a score of 680. The 20-year-old shot 36 10's and 16 X's to break the record set by Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko (673) in 1996 at Atlanta. The second spot went to JANG Minhee who scored 677 points, while KANG Chaeyoung came third after scoring 675. Alejandra Valencia of Mexico finished fourth with a score of 674. An San led throughout the ranking Round, however her performance dropped in the fourth set in which she failed to hit a single 10. However, the Korean archer made an excellent recovery to score two-consecutive 56 again, breaking the Olympic record.

India🇮🇳 begins its #Tokyo2020 journey with @ImDeepikaK finishing 9th with a score of 663 in the Women’s recurve archery ranking round.



South Korea’s 🇰🇷 An San created a new #Olympic record with a score of 680.



Send in your wishes for #TeamIndia with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/0QKAImz6YI — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021

All you need to know about Archery qualifying rounds in Olympics

All 128 archers will shoot a qualifying round. The results are used to seed the athletes and nations for the individual, mixed team and team competitions, effectively deciding their opponents in the competition. Archers shoot 72 arrows at the target set 70 metres away, in 12 ends (series) of six arrows. They total their points scores, up to a maximum of 720, and are ranked from highest to lowest at the end of the round. An athlete’s position after the ranking round becomes their seed for matchplay.

Image: World Archery / Twitter