Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics Sponsor Swatch Provide Major Update For Sports Fans Ahead Of Marquee Event

Olympics news: Tokyo Olympics sponsor Swatch has a massive update for sports fans amid rumours that the marquee event could be cancelled.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Tokyo Olympics and Swatch

Tokyo Olympics and Swatch


The scheduling of the Tokyo Olympics has been the major talking point for the past few weeks as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been urged to cancel the games, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Tokyo's medical practitioners' association wrote an open letter to Suga, urging the Prime Minister to call off the games, which are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August later this year. Tokyo is witnessing a steep increase in fresh Covid-19 infections and the medical community in the city are concerned about the inevitable shortage of beds and healthcare professionals if the games were to go ahead as planned.

As a result, Japan has now enforced stricter measures to curb the surge in Covid-19 infections ahead of the Summer Olympics. It has extended a state of emergency from six areas to a total of nine with Suga reiterating his will to host the games. With Japan coronavirus cases on the continuous rise, the question that arises is: "Is Olympics cancelled?" Olympics sponsors have been in close contact with the government ever since the games were cancelled last year and one of the sponsors, Swatch, has a major update for fans.

READ | Is Beijing Olympics 2022 under major threat? Human rights activists want event banned

Is Olympics cancelled? Japan coronavirus cases continue to cast doubt on scheduling of marquee event 

While Japan's Prime Minister is optimistic that the games will be held this upcoming summer, one cannot disregard the country's rapid increase in coronavirus infections. According to the information provided by worldometers.info, Japan has constantly recorded over 6000 new cases over the past week. This latest increase in cases is the highest since the country recorded over 7,000 new cases in a day in January.

READ | Nancy Pelosi calls for 'diplomatic boycott' of China's 2022 Olympics, questions morality

Tokyo Olympics news: Olympics sponsor Swatch says games will go ahead as planned

Despite the Japan coronavirus cases, Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Nayek is certain that the Tokyo Olympics in July-August will go ahead as planned. Hayek told Swiss newspaper Finanz and Wirtschaft in an interview on Tuesday, "I'm convinced the Games will take place even if they can just be viewed on television. Even if many Japanese are currently sceptical with regards to the execution, their pride to have organised the Games successfully under these circumstances will be more important in the end," he said.

READ | Jonas Brothers to compete against each other in upcoming special with 'Olympics' theme

Swatch Group's Omega brand is one of the Olympics sponsors for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and was first appointed the official timekeeper of the marquee event in 1932. Despite Swatch's and Suga's optimistic view, it remains to be seen if the Tokyo Olympics were to go ahead as planned considering that the second coronavirus wave has caused severe havoc around the world.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Doctors' association urges PM Suga to cancel games amid COVID-19 surge

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND