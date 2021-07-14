Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur Launches AR Rahman, Ananya Birla's 'Hindustani Way' Song

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched Team India's official cheer song 'Hindustani Way' for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The song, created by AR Rahman and Ananya Birla, was unveiled on July 14 ahead of the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to commence from July 23 and conclude on August 8 after it was earlier postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

IOA and Anurag Thakur launch Team India's cheer song for Tokyo Olympics

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur began by congratulating AR Rahman and Ananya Birla for taking the initiative to release India's cheer song for Tokyo Olympics. As per ANI, Thakur said, "Let me first thank and congratulate Ananya and AR Rahman for taking the initiative, this is the moment when you are doing something for passion. It was not easy to collaborate, we were in different bubbles and zones, it might be difficult for AR Rahman and Ananya to come together and make a cheer song for Team India.

"I am glad that we are going to launch it today. I want every Indian to listen to this song, share it as much as you can," added Sports Minister Thakur. The official cheer song was released by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra along with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta, and MoS for home, Youth affairs, and Sports Nisith Pramanik.

PM Modi boosts morale of Tokyo Olympics athletes

PM Modi on July 13 interacted with the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present alongside Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who introduced PM Modi to the athletes and thanked him for taking the time to meet them. The athletes attending the session included Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery), and Sajan Prakash (swimmer), among others.

India's contingent for Tokyo Olympics 2020

India is sending their biggest contingent to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with 126 athletes across 18 sporting disciplines set to represent the country. Athletes include legendary female boxer Mary Kom, tennis legend Sania Mirza, among several others. India will participate in 69 cumulative events, making it the highest ever for the country.