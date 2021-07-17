Tokyo Olympics: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Fans Cheerfully Send Off India's Contingent

The excitement for the Tokyo Olympics could not be higher amongst Indian fans as less than a week remains for the marquee event to begin. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur gave a formal send-off to India's first batch of Tokyo Olympics bound athletes at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year after it was postponed last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Sports Min formally sends off Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was present at the Delhi Airport to formally send off India's first batch of Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes from eight disciplines. The Sports Minister had notified sports fans of the same via a tweet he sent earlier in the day. Thakur was accompanied by Minister of State for Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials.

Our athletes are all set for #Tokyo2020!



I'm looking forward to sending off the 88 member Indian contingent at T3 in the evening today. A matter of GREAT PRIDE for every INDIAN!



INDIA is sending the largest ever 127 member contingent to the Olympics!



Let's #Cheer4India!

Crowds cheer for Indian athletes at Delhi Airport

Crowd cheer for Indian players at the Airport in Delhi as they were leaving for Tokyo, Japan today ahead of #Olympics

India's Tokyo Olympics new cheer song 'Hindustani Way'

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched Team India's official cheer song, 'Hindustani Way' for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The song was created by Ananya Birla and AR Rahman and was unveiled on July 14. While launching the song, Thakur took the time to praise the duo of Rahman and Ananya.

According to ANI, Thakur said, "Let me first thank and congratulate Ananya and AR Rahman for taking the initiative, this is the moment when you are doing something for passion. It was not easy to collaborate, we were in different bubbles and zones, it might be difficult for AR Rahman and Ananya to come together and make a cheer song for Team India. I am glad that we are going to launch it today. I want every Indian to listen to this song, share it as much as you can.

Indian athletes competing at Tokyo Olympics

India will be sending across their biggest contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, with 127 athletes set to represent the country across 18 sporting disciplines. Athletes include legendary female boxer Mary Kom and tennis ace Sania Mirza, among many others. India will take part in 69 cumulative events, the highest ever for the country.