Tokyo Olympics' Standout Hairstyles: Neeraj Chopra's Short Hair To Naomi Osaka's Braids

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 was not only a display of stunning athletic prowess but, it also served some memorable style statements. Take a look.

Tokyo olympics

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, that had its closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8, displayed some stunning athletic prowess along with some memorable style statements. The Olympians showcased their A-game power with out-of-the-box hairstyles, making this Olympics, the most stylish than ever. From Neeraj Chopra's short hair to Naomi Osaka's fiery red and white braids, the sports ground was streaked with various colours. Take a look. 

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The athletes' out-of-the-box hairstyles 

Neeraj Chopra

The 23-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s luscious locks had a highlight during his performance at various competitions. The champion was seen having varying lengths of hair over the past several years. At Tokyo Olympics, Chopra clearly chopped his hair for his historic Olympic moment. Reminding us all, if you got it, flaunt it. 

Mirabai Chanu 

The silver medal-winning Indian weightlifter, undeniably set a trend as she flaunted her XL red scrunchie à la Varun Dhawan.

Amya Clarke 

When we speak of braids today, the 100 m sprinter Amya Clarke from St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean is the first one to come to our mind. Clarke sported waist-long fiery red coloured braids as she ran. 

Naomi Osaka

Japan's tennis champion flaunted fiery red and white box braids that were secured by a scrunchie. The colour matched the flag of her home country. 

Kiran Badloe 

The Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe, who seemed to be inspired by an anime character, Aang from the American series titled Avatar: The Last Airbender, sported a closely cropped, barring a blue arrow in the centre of his head. His hairstyle was definitely too hard to miss.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The Jamaican sprinter, who is an Olympic champion twice over, was seen sporting her hair in a striking yellow to red ombre, inspired by the Japanese flag. In 2019, her hair was dyed in rainbow hues at the World Championship held in Doha.

Megan Rapinoe, Ebrar Karakurt and Leticia Bufoni  

American soccer player Megan Rapinoe kept her hair short this time. Her short hairdo is dyed a pearlescent pinkish-purple hue, named Rapinkoe by her hairstylist. Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt went bold with fuchsia pink coloured hair. Her hair was neatly undercut on the sides and the athlete made sure to make a perfect spike mohawk-like that is coloured bright fuchsia pink. Brazilian skateboarder, Leticia Bufoni's hair was also painted pink. 

Lovlina Borgohain

Borgohain, who ensured a bronze media for India in boxing, wore a cropped and spiked hairdo. She pulled her hair back with pins and tucks to create a low-key stylish look. 

Cameron Smith 

Aussie golfer Cameron Smith had the letters AUS buzzed on the sides, keeping his hairdo apart while flaunting his love for the country. 

Manny Santiago, Tia-Adana Belle and Meryem Boz

Blue was yet another popular colour at the mega-event this year. Along with Barbadian Athlete Tia-Adana Belle and Turkey's volleyball player Meryem Boz, Peruvian skateboarder Santiago also got a hint of blue. 

Romane Dicko

The French Judoka from France made a style statement with her tri-coloured braids. Her braids were painted bleach blonde, red, white, and blue strands on one side for a subtle statement. 

Courtney Hurley

The three-times Olympian fencer of team America had an undercut that is painted blue and striking red braids atop, repping the American flag along with a white star at the back.  

Mária Fazekas 

Mária Fazekas buzzed the circular symbol of Olympics at the back of her head which was dyed in black over her blonde hair. The Hungarian table tennis player surely grabbed everyone's eyeballs by her look.

Stephanie Mawuli

The Japanese basketball player, Stephanie Mawuli’s hair is styled in braided locks. She flaunted the colours of the Olympics rings with her two braids dedicating to each ring colour on her bleach hair to go with the white of the Olympics. 

Leonida Kasaya

Kasaya wore the colours of her national flag on her hair. The Kenya volleyball player carried a braided updo that is streaked with green, white, and red. 

