Tokyo Olympics' Standout Hairstyles: Neeraj Chopra's Short Hair To Naomi Osaka's Braids

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, that had its closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8, displayed some stunning athletic prowess along with some memorable style statements. The Olympians showcased their A-game power with out-of-the-box hairstyles, making this Olympics, the most stylish than ever. From Neeraj Chopra's short hair to Naomi Osaka's fiery red and white braids, the sports ground was streaked with various colours. Take a look.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The athletes' out-of-the-box hairstyles

Neeraj Chopra

The 23-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s luscious locks had a highlight during his performance at various competitions. The champion was seen having varying lengths of hair over the past several years. At Tokyo Olympics, Chopra clearly chopped his hair for his historic Olympic moment. Reminding us all, if you got it, flaunt it.

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021

Mirabai Chanu

The silver medal-winning Indian weightlifter, undeniably set a trend as she flaunted her XL red scrunchie à la Varun Dhawan.

CMRIT wishes Heartiest Congratulations to all our Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medallists! Kudos for bringing accolades to India and making us proud!@Neeraj_chopra1 (Gold Medal)-Javelin Throw @mirabai_chanu (Silver Medal)-Weightlifting@Ravikumardahiy (Silver Medal)-Wrestling#Olympics pic.twitter.com/15LXUyMt51 — CMR Institute of Technology (@CMRIT_Bengaluru) August 8, 2021

Amya Clarke

When we speak of braids today, the 100 m sprinter Amya Clarke from St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean is the first one to come to our mind. Clarke sported waist-long fiery red coloured braids as she ran.

#TokyoOlympics: St Kitts and Nevis rallying behind Amya Clarkehttps://t.co/LVSonP2YBf pic.twitter.com/mHrUqjmFVg — Loop News Caribbean (@loopnewscarib) July 30, 2021

Naomi Osaka

Japan's tennis champion flaunted fiery red and white box braids that were secured by a scrunchie. The colour matched the flag of her home country.

I’m here for a good time. pic.twitter.com/P10GyUAJt5 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2021

Kiran Badloe

The Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe, who seemed to be inspired by an anime character, Aang from the American series titled Avatar: The Last Airbender, sported a closely cropped, barring a blue arrow in the centre of his head. His hairstyle was definitely too hard to miss.

Kiran Badloe, representando a Holanda y los Nómadas Aire, ha pasado de poses y accesorios a ser LITERALMENTE el único airbender de las olimpiadas. Eso explica el oro en vela: pic.twitter.com/VSazyOmpob — ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕠ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕤𝕚𝕞𝕠 (@Pinopinisimo) August 6, 2021

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The Jamaican sprinter, who is an Olympic champion twice over, was seen sporting her hair in a striking yellow to red ombre, inspired by the Japanese flag. In 2019, her hair was dyed in rainbow hues at the World Championship held in Doha.

Our flag really has a vibe that other flags don’t have.. the combination of the colours kinda won I think



It’s the black .. it have dah sumn deh.. ave a likkle strent to it pic.twitter.com/cf2cUf6yEg — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stan account (@SunnyD_A) August 8, 2021

Megan Rapinoe, Ebrar Karakurt and Leticia Bufoni

American soccer player Megan Rapinoe kept her hair short this time. Her short hairdo is dyed a pearlescent pinkish-purple hue, named Rapinkoe by her hairstylist. Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt went bold with fuchsia pink coloured hair. Her hair was neatly undercut on the sides and the athlete made sure to make a perfect spike mohawk-like that is coloured bright fuchsia pink. Brazilian skateboarder, Leticia Bufoni's hair was also painted pink.

With the win, Quinn became the first openly trans and nonbinary person to win an Olympic medal. #olympics https://t.co/PBb5wPG7jK — SEWomen (@SEW_women) August 8, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain

Borgohain, who ensured a bronze media for India in boxing, wore a cropped and spiked hairdo. She pulled her hair back with pins and tucks to create a low-key stylish look.

Taking home a Bronze🥉 medal in women's Boxing in her debut at #Olympics , Lovlina Borgohain has made every Indian proud. Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai. We are all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/eDtA180qcU — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 8, 2021

Cameron Smith

Aussie golfer Cameron Smith had the letters AUS buzzed on the sides, keeping his hairdo apart while flaunting his love for the country.

If you'd told Cameron Smith at the start of the week, when he was teaching intramural tennis at the University of Oregon, that he'd finish 14 under, he'd probably take it — but coming that close to an Olympic medal has to hurt... pic.twitter.com/9CrhcmNiA4 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 1, 2021

Manny Santiago, Tia-Adana Belle and Meryem Boz

Blue was yet another popular colour at the mega-event this year. Along with Barbadian Athlete Tia-Adana Belle and Turkey's volleyball player Meryem Boz, Peruvian skateboarder Santiago also got a hint of blue.

manny santiago is so cool bro 🇵🇷 https://t.co/INb7PLxILk — su 🇵🇷 (@moisturizednerd) July 31, 2021

Rihanna followed two Olympians from Barbados on Instagram - Jonathan Jones and Tia-Adana Belle pic.twitter.com/exKLkWil3O — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) August 5, 2021

Meryem Boz x River pic.twitter.com/DQ5IyCAxY0 — naz (@nochevia) August 2, 2021

Romane Dicko

The French Judoka from France made a style statement with her tri-coloured braids. Her braids were painted bleach blonde, red, white, and blue strands on one side for a subtle statement.

Courtney Hurley

The three-times Olympian fencer of team America had an undercut that is painted blue and striking red braids atop, repping the American flag along with a white star at the back.

#Tokyo2020 has been the digital games, with streaming and social media soaring. A glance at @rayssaleal @ilona_maher @shojinator Jagger Eaton, Margielyn Didal and Courtney Hurley -- accounts that exploded: https://t.co/w5ydmHmZSP — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) August 5, 2021

Mária Fazekas

Mária Fazekas buzzed the circular symbol of Olympics at the back of her head which was dyed in black over her blonde hair. The Hungarian table tennis player surely grabbed everyone's eyeballs by her look.

Maria Fazekas, of Hungary, attends a table tennis training session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

Credit: AP Photo/Petr David Josek pic.twitter.com/q2yHrTFObc — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) July 23, 2021

Stephanie Mawuli

The Japanese basketball player, Stephanie Mawuli’s hair is styled in braided locks. She flaunted the colours of the Olympics rings with her two braids dedicating to each ring colour on her bleach hair to go with the white of the Olympics.

Stephanie Mawuli, elle, a fait partie de l'équipe olympique japonaise de basket 3x3. Elle et sa sœur ont la particularité d'avoir battu la France durant ces #JeuxOlympiques pic.twitter.com/gP8ojap5Ca — Meiji Bunka Institute 明治文化学院 (@meijibunka) August 8, 2021

Leonida Kasaya

Kasaya wore the colours of her national flag on her hair. The Kenya volleyball player carried a braided updo that is streaked with green, white, and red.

Dominik’ten ilk galibiyet!



Dominik Cumhuriyeti 3-0 Kenya (25-19, 25-18, 25-10)



🇩🇴Lisvel Eve - 13 sayı

🇩🇴Prisilla Rivera - 12 sayı

🇩🇴Bethania de la Cruz - 8 sayı



🇰🇪Leonida Kasaya - 8 sayı

🇰🇪Mercy Moim - 7 sayı

🇰🇪Sharon Kiprono - 7 sayı#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QqRFLl72yJ — Voleybolun Sesi (@voleybolunsesi) July 31, 2021

