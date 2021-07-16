Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Survey Reports 78% Japanese Citizens Opposing Summer Games Amid COVID

The scheduling of the Tokyo Olympics has been the major talking point for a while as several Japanese citizens have urged PM Yoshihide Suga to cancel the games

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Tokyo Olympics

The scheduling of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 has been the major talking point for a while as several Japanese citizens have urged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the Summer games. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 are scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August. As per a recent survey, nearly 78 % of Japanese citizens oppose hosting the Olympics amid the COVID scare.

Japanese community against hosting Tokyo Olympics 2021

As per a global survey conducted last year, 6 in 10 citizens in the international community were against the scheduling of the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a raging pandemic. India showed polarized views as 1 in 2 Indians were in favour of the Olympics being held. Meanwhile, host nation Japan by far had the highest disapproval rate for hosting the Olympics as approximately 78 % of the population were against this idea.

Favourite Olympic Games according to report

As per the report, Indians were most interested in football (37 %), badminton (36 %), tennis (28 %), athletics/ track and field (26 %), boxing (17 %), gymnastics (15 %), cycling (14 %), among others. Meanwhile, global citizens were most interested in watching football (30 %), athletics/ track & field (27 %), aquatics (22 %), gymnastics (21 %), volleyball (13 %), tennis (12 %), basketball (12 %), cycling (10 %), boxing (8 %) and badminton (6 %).

READ | Sumit Nagal makes the cut for Tokyo Olympics after Yuki Bhambri misses out due to injury

Impact of Olympics on society according to report

According to the results of the report conducted across 28 countries, most people believed that the Olympics had a positive impact in inspiring further generations. At least 80 % of the global citizens backed this view, whereas only 59 % of the Japanese citizens believed in this view.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan athlete 'missing' from hotel in Japan after skipping COVID-19 test

Based on the report, the overriding view across nations is that the Olympic Games is an opportunity for countries to bond together. 6 in 10 global citizens backed this view, with the view being most endorsed in Turkey (81 %), Saudi Arabia (81 %), China (79 %), Italy (78 %), India (78 %) and Peru (77 %). Meanwhile, only 3 in 10 Japanese citizens backed this view, thereby further adding questions about the legitimacy of holding the Olympics in Japan.

READ | India's Tokyo Olympics-bound sailors begin final training in Japan as countdown begins

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Ex-skipper Bharat Chetri backs India's men & women teams to bag medals
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND