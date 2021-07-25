Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Maana Patel Misses Out On Semifinal, Finishes Second In Heat

Indian swimmer Maana Patel was unable to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 100m backstroke event after finishing second in her heat. Maana finished the race in 1:05.20, almost three seconds behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai who finished in 1:02.73, and third in that heat was Granada's Kimberly Ince who clocked in at 1:10.24.

The 21-year-old Maana trailed Katai from the get-go and could not cover up with her which meant that Maana ended up finishing 39th overall and failed to qualify for the semifinals tomorrow as only the top 16 swimmers across all heats progress to the next round.

Maana Patel had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the 'University quota'. The Universality quota allows one male and one female competitor from a country to participate in the Olympics, provided no other swimmer from the same gender qualifies for the Games or receives a FINA invite based on his or her Olympic Selection time (B time).

It is fair to note that Maana had said before the Olympics that she is looking to only gain experience at the Olympics and is looking forward to the 2023 season where she sees a real opportunity for a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Elsewhere at the Tokyo Games

Gymnast Pranati Nayak also missed out as she finished 29th overall at the end of subdivision 2. Pranati, 26, was the only Indian participating in artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics.

There are a total of five subdivisions, from which the top 24 gymnasts (best score across all four apparatus) qualify to the All-Around final, which is scheduled to be held on July 29. The top eight gymnasts in each event qualify for the respective individual event finals to be held from August 1 to 3.

However, Nayak finished at the bottom half in all the events. She scored 10.633 in floor with a difficulty of 4.400 and execution of 6.233, before producing a score of 13.466 in vault with a difficulty of 5.000 and execution of 8.466. In uneven bars, she came up with a score of 9.033 with a difficulty of 4.100 and execution of 4.933, while in balance beam, she had a score of 9.433 with the difficulty of 4.500 and execution of 4.933.

(Image Credits: AP)