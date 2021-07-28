Tokyo Olympics: Tarundeep Rai Beats Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4 In 1/32 Eliminations

India's Tarundeep Rai has successfully got the better of Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's individual 1/32 Eliminations on Wednesday which has brought him closer to medal rounds.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tarundeep Rai lives to fight another day in Men's Individual Archery

In the first set, both Tarundeep Rai and Oleksi Hunbin got a point each as both shot 25. However, it was the Ukrainian who gained command in the second set with 28 as compared to Tarundeep's 27 to enjoy a 3-1 lead.

The third set was shared as both participants shot 27. Tarundeep Rai staged a remarkable comeback in the fourth set with 26 as Oleksi Hunbin could only manage 24 and the Indian archer drew level at 4-4.

Tarundeep Rai simply outclassed his Ukrainian rival in the fifth and final set. While Rai shot 28, Hunbin could just manage 25.

Tarundeep Rai was a part of the men's archery team event that also included his compatriots Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav who enjoyed a good run before being knocked out by mighty South Korea on Monday. Rai will next be seen in action against Itay Shanny of Israel later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India's hopes will now be pinned on the men's and women's individual categories in the quest for a podium finish in the event. Coming back to the women's individual archery event, the current world number one Deepika Kumari will be in action against Bhutan's Karma in 1/31 Eliminations on Wednesday afternoon.