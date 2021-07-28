Tokyo Olympics: Tarundeep Rai Eliminated After Close 6-5 Loss In Round Of 16 Clash

Tarundeep Rai has been eliminated in the Round of 16 of the men's individual archery event after a close-fought battle against Israel's Itay Shanny on Wednesday.

Just when Tarundeep Rai had held his nerves at the crucial phase of the contest, he was undone by a much superior performance from Itay Shanny.

Tokyo Olympics: Tarundeep Rai falls short in a closely contested match

Itay Shanny dominated the first set with scores of 10, 9, 9. However, Tarundeep Rai staged a brilliant comeback in the second set, and the third set ended in a stalemate. In fact, Tarundeep was comfortably placed in the fourth set where he was leading 5-3 but, a couple of 10s from his Israel rival in the final set meant that the scoreline read 5-5.

From thereon, the contest headed into the shoot-off where Tarundeep could just not match up to Itay Shanny as he scored a 9 which was easily surprised by the Israel archer with a 10 thereby, ending the Indian's hopes of qualifying for the Round of 8 by a whisker.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Tarundeep Rai had got the better of Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's individual 1/32 Eliminations.

In the first set, both Tarundeep Rai and Oleksi Hunbin got a point each as both shot 25. However, it was the Ukrainian who gained command in the second set with 28 as compared to Tarundeep's 27 to enjoy a 3-1 lead.

The third set was shared as both participants shot 27. Tarundeep Rai staged a remarkable comeback in the fourth set with 26 as Oleksi Hunbin could only manage 24 and the Indian archer drew level at 4-4.

Tarundeep Rai simply outclassed his Ukrainian rival in the fifth and final set. While Rai shot 28, Hunbin could just manage 25.

The Indian contingent can heave a sigh of relief as of now as their archery hopes are still alive. World number one Deepika Kumari will be in action against Bhutan's Karma in women's individual 1/31 Eliminations on Wednesday afternoon. Whereas, Tarundeep's countrymen Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav are also in the medal hunt as well (provided how far they qualify).

Atanu Das will be up against Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in the men's individual 1/32 Eliminations on Thursday while Pravin Jadhav faces Russia's Galsan Bazarzhapov in their men's individual 1/32 Eliminations clash.