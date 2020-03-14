'Tokyo Olympics To Be Held As Per Schedule, Inauguration On July 25': Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has assured that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as per the schedule and that the country was working closely with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) & the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to make the event successful. Fears of the novel coronavirus & its impact had cast a cloud on major sporting events across the world, with speculations of the Tokyo Olympics going to be rescheduled. However, Japan's PM Shinzo Abe cleared the air about the event and has categorically stated that there will be no delay or postponing the Olympics, which is scheduled to begin from June 24th.

READ | 6 Nations Set For Long Hiatus After Wales-Scotland Postponed

'Tokyo Olympics as per schedule': Shinzo Abe

"The Olympics will be held as per the schedule. We had made the utmost efforts to make the Olympics successful. We are working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We communicated with the other stakeholders including the IOC and we are taking the measures. to President Trump, we have said that we are making all the efforts to make the Olympic success and President Trump's reply was that he was really happy with the transparency with which Japan was working", said PM Shinzo Abe in his statement.

READ | Meghalaya To Invest Rs 450 Crore For Development Of Sports

Trump Suggests Postponing Tokyo Olympics

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump has suggested an 'idea' that Tokyo Olympics 2020 should be postponed for a year. While expressing his opinions on the arrangement of the event on March 13, Trump said that the event, which is scheduled to begin on July 24, should be delayed because he would “like that better than having empty stadiums all over the place”. However, according to reports, the US President has also said that he does not plan on making the recommendation to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

READ | Vikings Start Cap Space Clearance By Cutting Rhodes, Joseph

The US President said, “It is very possible for the Olympics maybe, I just can not see having no people there, in other words, not allowing people. Maybe and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”

READ | MLB Encouraging Players To Go Home After Canceling Spring