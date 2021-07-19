Tokyo Olympics: Toyota Pulls Out Games-related TV Ads In Japan Over COVID Concerns

Even after being one of the top sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics, Toyota Motor Corp won't be airing any advertisement themed around the big sports event in Japan, a senior company executive announced on Monday. The automotive manufacturer's CEO Akio Toyoda and other senior executives will skip the Tokyo Olympic's opening ceremony.

This development comes at a time when COVID cases are on the rise in Japan ahead of Friday's opening ceremonies.

"There are many issues with these Games that are proving difficult to be understood," Jun Nagata, Toyota chief communications officer, said on Monday, reported AP.

Nagata said that Toyota would still supply a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles to the games. Despite over 200 athletes affiliated with Toyota taking part in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the company's CEO Akio Toyoda and top executive will not attend the opening ceremony.

Corporate sponsors usually use the games as a platform for promotion. However, during the pandemic era, Games may be observed as a potential marketing problem.

Commenting on the matter, 2020 Olympic spokesperson Masa Takaya said, "There is a mixed public sentiment towards the Games. I need to emphasize that those partners and companies have been very supportive to Tokyo 2020. They are passionate about making these Games happen."

Toyota, which is one of the most trusted automotive brands in Japan, was signed as a worldwide Olympic sponsor in 2015. The eight-year deal is reportedly worth $1 billion.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The 2020 Summer games, or Tokyo Olympics 2020, already delayed by a year, will begin on Friday, July 23, and will conclude on August 8, 2021. The Games will be held behind doors amid the COVID-19 fears. Till now, at least four athletes who have arrived for the big event have tested positive for the infection.

Several public opinion surveys also reflect that Japanese people are unsure about the ability of Olympic organisers to control COVID-19 infections.