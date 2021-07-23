Tokyo Olympics: Track Legend PT Usha Extends Well Wishes To The Indian Contingent

Star Indian Athlete PT Usha wished the Indian contingent good luck ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that commenced on Friday. She also mentioned that she wishes to see the country return with a lot of medals and 'teh Indian flag flying high'. India has sent the highest number of athletes to the Olympics this year with 127 contingent members, with hopes of them bringing medals back home in double digits.

'May we return with a lot of medals': PT Usha

Taking to her Twitter account on July 23, the track legend lauded the efforts of the Indian contingent to have made it this far with all the sacrifices. Wishing them good luck, she expressed her desire to see the Indian flag risen high with the participants returning home with 'a lot of medals'.

As an athlete, sacrifices are not only made by the us but by the family too. All in the Indian contingent for #Tokyo2020 have gone through a lot to make it this far. Wishing each one the best. May we return with a lot of medals and see our 🇮🇳flying high.

Jai Hind! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/WWGAlfbAv0 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 23, 2021

Earlier on Friday, sprinter Dutee Chand departed for Tokyo to take part in the games. Taking to her Twitter account she mentioned her departure for the much-awaited games.

Today I going to hyderabad to Tokyo Olympics games via new Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JYHRdBkxtR — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 23, 2021

Ever since the inception of the Olympics, India has managed to bag just 28 medals and if the country manages to bag medals in double digits, it would be a big reason to celebrate. The games have already been delayed for one year but have finally commenced on July 23 and are slated to go on till August 8 despite protests calling for the cancellation of the quadrennial event. The softball and football matches have already gone underway due to a large number of games to be played. Both the women’s softball and women’s football competitions began on July 21, Wednesday.

This edition of the Olympic games will see five new sports this year, namely baseball/softball, karate, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing. At the opening ceremony, Boxer Mary Kom and men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh are set to be the flag-bearers from India. Here is a list of athletes.

Change in athletes list - Sharat kamal and Manika Batra of Table Tennis are canceled and Ankita from Tennis is added. pic.twitter.com/WxfnZVRyIc — rajeev mehta (@rajeevmehtaioa) July 23, 2021

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, took to his Twitter account and urged the country to cheer for Team India. The contingent is spread across 18 sports and is the highest India has ever sent for the global event.

#Tokyo2020 Olympic Games begin today!



130 crore Indians will be cheering for #TeamIndia !



🇮🇳Indian Olympics Contingent is 127 members strong, spread across 18 sports disciplines.



Largest & most diverse Indian Contingent ever!



कर मैदान फ़तह, हर मैदान फ़तह|@WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kmyRsT34j9 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 23, 2021

For the Indian audience, the games will start early, at 4:30 PM IST, owing to the three-hour-and thirty-minute time difference with Japan. People can watch the live stream on the SonyLiv app and website online.

(Image- ANI)