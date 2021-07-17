Tokyo Olympics: Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard 'can Compete', Says IOC Chief Bach

In a major relief for New Zealand ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday supported the country's selection of transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard despite criticism. Responding to a question regarding transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's participation in the Tokyo Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach said that her qualification had been achieved legitimately and that the rules would be reviewed but not during ongoing competition.

Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games after she was selected in the New Zealand team for the women's super-heavyweight 87+kg category.

IOC Chief on transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's selection

Backing Laurel Hubbard, IOA Chief Thomas Bach said, "The rules for the qualification have been established by the international weightlifting federation before the qualification started and these rules apply. You cannot change rules during an ongoing competition. At the same time, the IOC is in an inquiry phase with all of the different stakeholders. The medical experts, social experts, human rights experts, and of course also international federations to review these rules and then finally come up with some guidelines which cannot be rules because this question which there is no one size fits all solution."

"This is a question which differs from sport to sport. So these guidelines will have to be guidelines in a way which they are balancing the way which the different aspects, a means of ensuring fair competition. This is the role of the sports organisation and at the same time, respecting the rights and human rights and the rights of privacy of the concerned athletes," added the IOC Chief Bach.

Laurel Hubbard qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Laurel Hubbard hefted 628 pounds (285 kilograms) in two lifts on the way to qualifying in the women’s super-heavyweight division for the Tokyo Olympics. But it’s nowhere near the figurative weight Hubbard has carried to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.

At 43, Hubbard will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games, and will be ranked fourth in the competition on August 2 for women 87 kilograms (192 pounds) and over. Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 world championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

(Image Credits: AP)

(Story Inputs: AP)