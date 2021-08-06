Tokyo Olympics: Tropical Storm Mirinae Forecast To Strike On Final Day Of Summer Games

Olympic organisers on Friday stated that a tropical cyclone was expected to hit Tokyo on the final day of the Olympics. However, no adjustments to the tournament have been announced. Japan's weather agency warned of strong winds, high waves, and the possibility of landslides and floods along the eastern coast from Saturday afternoon through Sunday as Tropical Storm Mirinae is forecast to pass over the city.

Events to take place on the final day of Tokyo Olympics

The closing ceremony of the Olympics will take place on Sunday evening, with medal events such as water polo and rhythmic gymnastics taking place during the day at indoor facilities throughout the city. Cycling track races will also take place in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo, and the men's marathon will begin early Sunday in Sapporo, in the far north. Masa Takaya, a spokesperson for the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told reporters that they are firmly and calmly paying attention to the storm's path. He further added that it was important to provide the public with impartial information so that they avoid panicking.

Japan hit by Typhoon Nepartak

A separate typhoon, Nepartak slammed Japan last week, prompting the rescheduling of certain rowing and archery events, however, the surfing finals were moved forward to take advantage of the powerful waves. It was about 100 kilometres north of Minamidaito island on Friday, in Okinawa's southern archipelago. It was heading east with wind gusts of up to 108 kilometres per hour.

Authorities in the resort town of Atami, which was devastated by a landslide last month that killed 21 people, issued emergency evacuation orders. Nearly six persons remain unaccounted for Japan's meteorological agency, cancelled all trains, including bullet trains, throughout numerous districts on July 27th. ‘Nepartak,' according to the US Navy, is a tropical storm. Another typhoon Hagibis struck Japan last year, just as the country was hosting the Rugby World Cup. After more than 100 individuals died in the natural disaster, at least three pool matches were cancelled.

The forthcoming cyclone is approaching Japan from the Taiwan Strait. The typhoon season in Japan lasts from May through October, with August and September being the busiest months.

