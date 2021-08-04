Tokyo Olympics: TTFI Executive Committee To Send A Show-cause Notice To Manika Batra

Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will send a show-cause notice to table tennis star Manika Batra after she refused the help of national coach Soumyadeep Roy during her matches at the Tokyo Olympics. The coach’s chair was visibility empty during her matches at the Summer Games, which created a furore, and TTFI has now taken action against the same. The 26-year-old had reached the round of 32 but exited the Olympics after a loss to Sofia Polcanova.

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra made headlines after she opted not to seek advice or help from Soumyadeep Roy, the Indian national team coach, during her matches at the Tokyo Olympics. Batra had accompanied her personal coach Sanmay Paranajpe to the Summer Games, but World No. 62 was only allowed to train with her. The 26-year-old had requested his Field of Play access, but the organisers denied it. She opted against having Roy on the bench, a 2006 Commonwealth Games team event gold medallist and an Arjuna awardee.

As quoted by PTI, TTFI secretary general Arun Kumar Banerjee said, “The Executive Board will meet soon virtually and decide on action against her for this indiscipline.” It remains unclear what action the TTFI will take against Batra, who remains one of India’s most high profile players. However, the presence of all Indian players for the national camps will be mandatory.

In the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics, Manika Batra attended the national team camp in Sonepat by the TTFI. However, while the camp lasted for more than three weeks, Batra attended it for just three days. In the second round, Manika did well to reach the round of 32 after beating world number 32, Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska. He thus became the first Indian paddler to reach the third round, where she lost to Austria’s Sofia Polcanova. In her mixed team game, she and Sharath Kamal were knocked out in round 16 by Chinese Taipei duo Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching. Meanwhile, Roy also happens to be the personal coach of Sutirtha Mukherjee, who exited her maiden Olympics campaign in the second round in Tokyo.

Image credits: PTI