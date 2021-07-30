Tokyo Olympics: US Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold, Says ‘doesn't Feel Like Real Life'

Sunisa Lee, 18-year-old, on Thursday, became the fifth American woman to claim the Olympic title, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands. Sunisa Lee's total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Brazil's Andrade, who earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine. On the other hand, Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

Sunisa Lee on winning historic gold at Tokyo Olympics

Following her victory, Sunisa Lee expressed her jubilation and expressed that she cannot believe that she has won the gold medal and said, 'It doesn't feel like real life at all.'

"It's crazy. It doesn't feel like real life at all. You can reach your dreams and you can just do what you want to do. You never know what’s going to happen in the end," said Sunisa Lee after winning the match.

As per Sunisa her best shot was silver as Simone Biles, her teammate, who has four Olympic gold medals and 19 world titles, was everyone's bet for the top spot. However, Simone Biles pulled out of the Games and the 18-year-old won her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles

Apart from the gold medal in the individual event, Sunisa Lee and the Americans earned a silver in that event, one in which Simone Biles withdrew after one rotation when she decided she was not mentally prepared to compete. Simone Biles opted to pull out of the all-around final, too, leading to the jarring sight of the gymnast, considered the greatest of all-time watching the biggest meet in five years, from the stands alongside teammates Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, and MyKayla Skinner.

Sunisa Lee plans to go back to college

A day after a thrilling victory in the women's all-around, Lee insisted she's ready to go to start her college career at Auburn. When incoming freshmen are expected to report to their dorm rooms on The Plains on Aug. 11, Lee plans to be there.

“(College) just has been another one of my dreams and goals after the Olympics. So I feel like if I were to go pro, it would have to be like something like really good," the 18-year-old said Friday as reported by AP

Notably, the previous four - Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles - were teenagers at the time of their triumphs. None of them completed under graduation, opting to turn professional.

