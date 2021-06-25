Tokyo Olympics: Usain Bolt Doesn't See Anyone Breaking His Record, Backs Bromell In 100m

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has said he doesn't see anyone breaking his 100 m and 200 m records in track and field events in this year's Tokyo Olympics. Bolt, while speaking to The Associated Press, said he is looking forward to watching the Tokyo games from the comfort of his home in Jamaica. Bolt said that American athlete Trayvon Bromell is his favourite going into the Olympics 100 m event, adding "but it's going to be weird to see somebody winning the 100 m race without me". Bolt said Bromell is showing great promise with his incredible performances and that he likes the US sprinter for his "speed" and "story".

"The fact I get to watch, it’s wonderful and it’s a breath of fresh air for me. But I’m competitive. And just to see somebody going out there and winning the 100 meters without me is going to be weird. But I’m excited to watch. Bromell is showing great promise. I must say, it’s something I’m looking forward to. He’s been a talent over the years and proven himself to be good. But he’s had some bad injuries. He’s showing up this season. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the Olympics," Bolt was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

'Bromell is looking good'

Bolt is the current record holder for both 100 m and 200 m races after he clocked 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds respectively in 2009. As far as Bromell is concerned, the 25-year-old's personal best record for 100 m is 9.77 seconds, which he set in Florida earlier this year. The record-breaking feat made him the seventh fastest man of all time. Bolt and Bromell have competed against each other in the 2015 world championships, where the Jamaican sprinter came grabbed gold, and the US professional settled for a bronze.

As for the 100 record of 9.58 seconds set at the 2009 world championships, Bolt doesn't see anyone breaking that. "Not this season, anyway. Possibly down the road. But let's see what happens next," Bolt said. "I'm keeping my eyes on Bromell because I know the times and seen the work. I'm keeping my eyes on next year and the years to come."

The 34-year-old athlete, who took retirement in 2017, said Bromell is looking in good form to win gold at rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, adding "But he's had some bad injuries". Bolt said he doesn't see anyone breaking his record, at least not in this year's Olympics. Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals for his country and he is the only sprinter to win 100 m and 200 m titles for three consecutive games in 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio. Bolt also has 11 world championship titles under his belt.

(Image Credit: UsainBolt/MileSplit/Twitter)

