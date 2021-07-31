Tokyo Olympics: Veteran Boxer Mary Kom Wishes Lovlina Borgohain Ahead Of Upcoming Bouts

Veteran boxer MC Mary Kom has sent her best wishes to the new boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain as she has confirmed India's second medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 by entering the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nien Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1 to secure the Bronze medal for India at the event. She will now take on top seed Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout.

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom has a special wish for Lovlina Borgohain

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mary Kom expressed her 'heartiest congratulations' to Lovlina Borgohain and wished the Golaghat boxer luck for her upcoming bouts.

Mary Kom, who had clinched the bronze medal in the 2012 edition of the Olympic Games in London made it to the Round of 16 of this edition. However, her pre-quarterfinal loss on Thursday came despite Kom winning the 2/3 rounds on the majority of the judges' cards. Nonetheless, her Columbian counterpart Ingrit Valencia was adjudged the winner as a result of a 4-1 result in the first round. The Indian boxing legend who is a six-time world champion lost by a score of 3-2, after thinking they she had won.

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain assures India of another medal

Coming back to the quarterfinal bout between Borgohain and Nien Chin Chen, both the boxers started cautiously before exchanging punches. While Borgohain started cautiously against her opponent she did manage to hit some punches and took a 3-2 lead in the opening round via split decision. In the second round, Borgohain started strongly and landed body shots on her opponent. While Chen looked to land punches and take points from her opponent, Lovlina kept her distance from her opponent and did not allow her to claim points. As the second round headed towards the end, Chen landed a couple of scoring punches but Lovlina took the second round with a unanimous decision. With Lovlina up by 2 points, Chen needed to not only score points but also go for a big finish in the third round.

At the same time, Lovlina is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after Vijender Singh (men's middleweight bronze, Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (women's flyweight bronze, London 2012).