Tokyo Olympics: Veteran Sharath Kamal Advances To Round 3 Of Men's Singles Table Tennis

Veteran Sharath Kamal overcame his Portuguese rival Tiago Apolonia 4-2 during their Tokyo Olympics 2020 table tennis men's singles Round 2 clash on Monday. However, the Indian paddler was made to earn this win by Tiago Apolonia in a contest that lasted for almost an hour i.e. 49 minutes to be precise.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sharath Kamal advances to the third round

Coming back to the second round clash, Sharath Kamal had conceded the first game 2-11 as the Indian paddler was initially made to look clueless by some sheer brilliance from his Portuguese counterpart. Nonetheless, the seasoned TT player bounced by well in the following set with a 11-8 win but not without surviving a scare. Sharath Kamal was comfortably placed at 7-2 before Apolonia fought hard. But in the end, had a three-point deficit.

Sharath Kamal convincingly won the third game 11-5 before Tiago Apolonia turned the tables in the fourth game with a narrow 11-9 win. The fifth game belonged to the Indian paddler who registered a 11-6 win and yet again outsmarted the Portuguese completely in the sixth set with a 11-9 margin.

By the virtue of this win, Sharath Kamal has qualified for the third round of the men's table tennis match and he will be facing the reigning Olympic champion i.e. China's Ma Long on Tuesday.

Sharath Kamal would be hoping to maintain a consistent run throughout the tournament just two days after his medal hopes in the mixed doubles category were dashed on Saturday when he and Manika Batra were eliminated after they lost their first match in the Round of 16 to the third seeds, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in straight sets.

The veteran table tennis player would be hoping for a podium finish as this might be his last hurrah at the quadrennial event. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether the 39-year-old will defy age and qualify for the next edition of the Olympics at the French capital Paris in three years' time.