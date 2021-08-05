Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting Medalists Sit In Silence After Question About Laurel Hubbard

An Olympics reporter was met with steely silence after he asked a panel of women’s weightlifting medalists how they felt about a transgender competitor. The awkward moment came during a press conference with China’s Li Wenwen, who won gold in the +87kg lifting event, Great Britain’s Emily Campbell, who won silver, and Sarah Robles of the United States, who won bronze. The question was about New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, who did not make it to the podium, but nevertheless made history by becoming the first openly trans athlete to compete in the Olympics.

According to a video shared on Twitter, the journalist asked, “There was a historic night here with Laurel Hubbard competing as the first openly transgender in an individual event”. "I was wondering what you felt about that and what you felt that it took place in your sport,” he added.

Following nine seconds of awkward silence, US’ Robles then simply said, “No thank you”.

Li Wenwen, Emily Campbell, and Sarah Robles all ignored a question about Laurel Hubbard when asked about their thoughts during a press conference.



"No, thank you." 🔥#SexMatters #Olympics #LaurelHubbard #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/P6Cz21NQQt — Women's Voices (@WomenReadWomen) August 3, 2021

Before the question was asked, Campbell had been speaking, at length. However, when the reporter asked all the athletes for their insights on Hubbard’s participation in Tokyo Olympics 2020, none of the athletes answered. While Cambell did not move, Li, on the other hand, was unfazed.

Hubbard makes history

Laurel Hubbard, a native of New Zealand became the first-ever transgender athlete who would go on to take part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the women's 87-kg weightlifting category. In 2015 the International Olympic Committee(IOC), cleared the way for transgender athletes to compete in women's events without a gender reassignment surgery. Late last month, the 43-year-old competed in the weightlifting finals but made a quick exit after failing to register a clean lift.

After signing off from the event, Hubbard said, “I’d particularly like to thank the IOC, for, I think, really affirming their commitment to the principles of Olympism, and establishing that sport is something for all people. It is inclusive. It is accessible”.

She added, “But one of the things for which I am profoundly grateful is that the supporters in New Zealand have given me so much and have been beyond astonishing. I’d like to thank the New Zealand Olympic Committee. They have supported me through what have been quite difficult times. I know that my participation at these Games has not been entirely without controversy but they have been just so wonderful and I’m so grateful to them”.

(Image: Twitter/AP)