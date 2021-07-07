Tokyo Olympics: WFI President Pins Hope On Wrestling Contingent To Win At Least 4 Medals

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that the country is expecting the Indian contigent to bag four medals at the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, "This time I am expecting big from wrestling. The wrestlers are fully fit and they have worked really hard. The federation and government have put all their efforts and left no stone unturned. During the 2016 Rio (Olympics) there were a lot of controversies - Vinesh got injured and Narsingh was in trouble for doping. Because of Narsingh's (doping) incident, all were disturbed. There was a problem with training and also for camp but this time there are no such issues."

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Indian wrestling team managed to win only one medal - a bronze in freestyle - courtesy of Sakshi Malik, in the women's 58 kg. "I am sure not just the colour of the medal will change but we will make records. We are not counting one or two medals I am satisfied with this, I believe that this time at least we will get four medals" WFI president added.

Throwing light on Bajrang Punia's injury WFI's Brijbbushan Sharan said, "Everything is fine with him, there is no problem. We are expecting four medals and may also get a bonus. I am only looking at the fish's eye, at least four medals from wrestling that's all I know."

Indian wrestling team travelling to Tokyo

Seeded second in the 65 kg weight category by the United World Wrestling (UWW) behind top seed Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov, Bajrang Punia is expected to lead India wrestling contigent at the Tokyo Olympics.

Eight Indian wrestlers have qualified for the upcoming showpiece event - Bajrang Punia in men's 65 kg, Ravi Kumar Dahiya in men's 57 kg, Deepak Punia in men's 86 kg, Vinesh Phogat in women's 53 kg, Anshu Malik in women's 57 kg, Sonam Malik in women's 62 kg, Seema Bisla in women's 50 kg and Sumit Malik for the men's 125 kg. However, it is important to note that Suymit Malik has been banned for two years due to doping but still has time to appeal against the ban.

More than 115 athletes from India have qualified so far for the Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will conclude on August 8. The showpeice event was postponed in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but couldn't better the medal haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games, six medals.

(Image Credits: @FederationWrest/Twitter)