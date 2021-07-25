Tokyo Olympics: William Shaner Of The US Clinches Gold In Men's 10m Air Rifle Event

William Shaner, representing the United States of America, won the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday, July 25. The 20-year-old managed to amass a total of 251.6 points in the final and outscored the Lihao Sheng of China. He also created a new Olympic record in the competition. Shaner was able to hold his nerve against China's 16-year-old Lihao to outscore him 251.6 - 250.9. Another Chinese player, Yang Haoran captured the bronze.

Shaner just could not believe he had won

“Still trying to believe it,” Shaner said afterwards. “It’s been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have (the gold medal), it’s amazing. Yesterday, a little bit of a slow start for everyone,” he said, as the US contingent went without a medal on the first day of competition for the first time in nearly 50 years. “Today, to (help) finally get it moving, it’s amazing. It’s really an honour.”

“I just did the same thing as I did there and just worked out the problems I had and just knew that it was going to get me to where I wanted to be,” the Colorado native added.

In the qualification of the men's 10m air rifle, India's ace shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 26th and 32nd respectively.

What else is happening at the Tokyo Games?

Earlier on Sunday morning, the Russian Olympic Committee's Vitalina Batsarashkina set a new Olympic record of 240.3 points to win the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol final ahead of Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova. China's Jiang Ranxin who tied the qualifying world record earlier picked up the bronze medal.

Elsewhere, in the 4X100m relay final, three records were shattered. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden reached 100m first in a new Olympic record of 52.62 in the relay final.

Australia then covered the pool in the world record time of 3:29:69. The team broke their own world record from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Olympic Record from the Rio 2016 Olympics. Canada took the silver and the USA claimed the bronze medal.

(Image Credits: @Olympics - Twitter)