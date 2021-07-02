Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics Winners To Be presented With Medals Composed Of Recycled Electronic Devices

With less than a month to go for the Tokyo Olympics, it has been revealed that the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be made of recycled electronic devices

Ujjwal Samrat
Tokyo Olympics Medals

Image Credits: AP


In a unique initiative, the athletes bringing laurels for their country in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be presented with medals composed of recycled electronic devices. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be made of recycled electronic devices including discarded laptops and smartphones. #Tokyo2020 for India on Friday took to its Twitter handle and revealed the unique initiative. 

'We have not determined to have spectators': Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto

Meanwhile, with less than a month to go for the Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo 2020 organising committee President Seiko Hashimoto that final decision over the presence of spectators have not been taken yet and she hopes to hold a five-party meeting soon with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Government of Japan, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) over the same issue. 

Hashimoto said they have not determined to have spectators at the tournament but will follow government guidelines accordingly to ensure safe and secure games. "I am fully aware that the people feel that safety and security is not really secured but I want to make the best efforts toward the opening preparation," Hashimoto said.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is set to arrive in Japan on July 8, with just over two weeks to go until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. "He will go to Tokyo fully vaccinated and, just like all Games participants, will follow the Playbooks guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure this summer," says the official statement on the website of the Olympics.

A visit to Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the start of the Olympic Truce is currently being arranged for IOA President Bach. For John Coates, Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, a visit to Nagasaki is being planned on this day. The IOC Executive Board meeting will then take place in Tokyo on July 17 and 18, followed by the 138th IOC Session on July 20. Tokyo Olympics is slated to begin on July 23 and will conclude on August 8. 

(Image Credits: AP)

First Published:
