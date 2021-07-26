Tokyo Olympics Witness Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebration, Courtesy Fencer Mohamed Elsayed

Egyptian Fencer Mohamed Elsayed imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after the former's stunning victory in the first round of the epee event. Elsayed beat the gold-medal favourite Yannick Borel to kickstart his Tokyo 2020 campaign. After the final blow, the Egyptian toasted his victory dashingly as he threw his helmet before launching himself into the air, turning, and then shouting just like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Elsayed beats three-time world champion

Yannick Borel, a three-time world champion and the 2016 Rio gold medal winner, was the overwhelming favourite to beat Mohamed Elsayed. However, his Tokyo 2020 campaign ended prematurely as he made several mistakes against the Egyptian teenager. Elsayed then beat China's Lan Minghao by 15-9 before eventually getting knocked out by Ukraine's Ihor Reizlin in the quarter-finals.

Egyptian fencer imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration

Juventus Star Ronaldo initially began using the memorable celebration during his time at Real Madrid, before using the same celebration in Turin. After scoring a goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner raced away towards the corner, jumped high into the air, and shouted "siuuu" while spinning in the air.

Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed celebrates his shock triumph over three-time world champion - and favourite for the gold medal - Yannick Borel by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic turn and shout in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/Byxyqwn9Tp — CSTV_GH (@cstv_gh) July 26, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason for trademark celebration

While speaking to DAZN Italia, the former Manchester United forward explained the reason behind his trademark celebration. Ronaldo said, "I started to say 'Si', which is like 'yes' when I was at Real Madrid. When we win, everyone says 'siuuu' and I started to say it, I don't know why. It was natural. I always say, the best things come in a natural way."

In a latter interview with Soccer.com, Ronaldo explained how his iconic celebration helped him connect better with fans. "We were playing a game against Chelsea in the United States, and it just came to my mind. I just scored and I yelled 'si' (yes). It was truly a natural thing. I started doing that from that day, and fans seemed to like it. Later on, people on the street stopped me shout 'Cristiano, siiiuuu'; they bonded with me through the celebration and I decided to keep it up." One can clearly see how popular Ronaldo's celebration has become today as even sportsmen from other sports perform his celebration.