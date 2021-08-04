Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia To Fight For Bronze After Losing To USA’s Taylor

The 22-year-old wrestler Deepak Punia failed to outmuscle his American counterpart David Morris Taylor as he was defeated in the 86kg semifinals on Wednesday

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Deepak Punia/Tokyo Olympics

Image Credits: PTI


As the Tokyo Olympics is in full swing, the 22-year-old wrestler Deepak Punia failed to outmuscle his American counterpart David Morris Taylor as he was defeated in the 86kg semifinals, on Wednesday. Earlier, Deepak Punia impressed everyone after he defeated China's Zushen Lin in the quarter-final. In the semi-final, Punia had to defeat the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion David Morris Taylor. Now Deepak Punia will fight for a bronze medal to ensure India another medal.

Before Deepak Punia's semi-final match, wrestler Ravi Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals here at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B. 

Netizens react to Deepak Punia's loss in the semi-final

Deepak Punia impresses all in Tokyo Olympics

In the 86kg, Deepak Punia opened his campaign beating the challenge of Nigeria’s Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian wrestler comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority. The second-seeded Indian started the rather cagey contest with caution as he gathered two points against the Nigerian's defence in starting moments of the match. Agiomor soon took one point but Punia ended the first half on high with another two-pointer takedown.

Starting the second half, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, read the Nigerian game brilliantly and gave no chance whatsoever to him as the 22-year-old Indian demolished all defences of Ekerekeme. Deepak managed to put an unanswered eight points in the second period against the Nigerian.

 In the quarterfinal bout, the 22-year-old faced China's Zushen Lin in which he had to struggle to get past his opponent. The Indian opened up a 3-1 lead but Lin effected a takedown to make it 3-3 and head on criteria. The referee awarded two points to Deepak for a throw but the Chinese won the challenge. With just 10 seconds to go and Chinese ahead on criteria, Deepak managed to get under Lin and with his strong grip pulled both of Lin's legs in the air and threw him for a two-pointer to clinch the contest. 

(Image Credits: PTI)

First Published:
