Tokyo Paralympic Games: Arjuna Awardee Shooter Moves Delhi HC Against Selection Committee

Five-time Paralympian and Arjuna Awardee winning shooter, Naresh Kumar Sharma has now moved to Delhi High Court regarding his selection to the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Rifle shooter on Wednesday, approached the High Court seeking direction from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of selected shooters for the event. According to the petitioner, the PCI deliberately and arbitrarily ignored the shooter’s participation in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.

Arjuna Awardee moves HC against PCI

Naresh Kumar Sharma has raised complaint against that the members of the Selection Committee of PCI, including President Kavinder Choudhary, Vice president Deepak Sharma, Dr Deepa Malik and Subhash Rana. The plea submitted by the shooter states that the committee completed the selection for the shooters participating at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on 08.07.2021. The Paralympian claimed that the selection committee deliberately ignored the petitioner.

The petitioner has now sought the court's intervention in the matter. The plea stated that the legitimate opportunity handed to the Paralympian would bring laurels to the country. He pleaded against the ‘arbitrary and discriminatory’ selection for the event done by the Selection Committee of PCI.

Naresh Kumar Sharma is an Arjuna Awardee, Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Awardee, and holds many other Prestigious awards of sports. The para shooter has also represented India in 5 Paralympic Games namely Rio -2016, London-2012, Beijing-2008, Sydney-2000, and Atlanta-1996 in Rifle and Pistol events.

The selection process is not fair, claims Naresh Sharma

According to the eligibility criteria for selection in Tokyo Paralympics, the para shooter has to achieve a Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS). Naresh Sharma has achieved the MQS in Lima 2021, WSPS World Cup, and AL Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sports World Cup, UAE. In his plea, the shooter stated that he has fulfilled all the eligibility criteria as laid down by the Sports Technical Committee (STC) shooting of PCI in consonance and in conformity with the eligibility criteria as laid down by World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS).

“The selection process is not fair and transparent. The National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 obligates the National Sports Federation to judiciously select players to represent India on merits for major international events with the objective of enhancing National prestige and bringing glory to the country. Unfortunately, the Selection Committee of PCI has violated the said Code by not adhering to its purpose and objective,” the plea further stated, criticising the PCI. The bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli will hear the case on Thursday.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK