Tokyo Paralympic Gold Medalist Krishna Nagar Thanks PM Modi For 'continued Support'

The Indian Paralympic Contingent that returned from the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics with the highest ever medal tally for India in the Tokyo Paralympic Games was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Gold medalist in the Men’s Badminton Singles SH6 event, Krishna Nagar, took to his official Twitter handle and thanked PM Modi for the support provided by the Indian government in favour of the athletes. Nagar's gold medal was India's fifth gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Its been a privilege meeting, @narendramodi Ji, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. Really grateful for his encouraging words and the support extended by the government of India to us. Your continued support is only going to help us aim higher. pic.twitter.com/SSlWbTiImA — Krishna Nagar (@Krishnanagar99) September 9, 2021

In a generous tweet after personally meeting and interacting with PM Modi in the felicitation ceremony hosted for the Indian Paralympic contingent, Nagar said that he feels privileged upon meeting the Prime Minister. He expressed his gratitude for PM Modi’s encouraging words and the extended support provided by the Government of India to the para-athletes. He further assured that the continued support by the Prime Minister will further push them to aim higher. In the felicitation ceremony, PM Modi personally interacted with the athletes and wished them luck for the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics



(Picture courtesy: Prime Minister's Office) pic.twitter.com/t2RhrSg0Jc — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Indian Paralympic Contingent for Tokyo Paralympics returned with 19 medals

India finished their campaign at the global sporting event with a total tally of 19 medals, out of which five were gold medals, eight were silver medals, and six were bronze medals. The gold medalists for India were Avani Lekhara, Pramod Bhagat, Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, and Krishna Nagar. Meanwhile, the silver medal winners were Bhavani Patel, Singhraj Adhana, Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Praveen Kumar, Devendra Jhajharia, and Suhas Yathiraj. The list of bronze medal winners includes Avani Lekhara, Harvinder Singh, Sharad Kumar, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Manoj Sarkar, and Singhraj Adhana. The Indian Contingent on their way to winning these 19 medals, also set many Asian and World Records.

Earlier after winning India’s fifth gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Nagar in a conversation with ANI said, “It’s an emotion which couldn’t be expressed in words. When you see a dream and it gets fulfilled, everyone in the camp gets elated. So these emotions couldn’t be expressed in words”. India sent their largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, consisting of 54 athletes who participated in nine sports disciplines.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)