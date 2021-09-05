Last Updated:

IN PICS: Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony: Stunning Visuals Of Fireworks, Dancers & More

One of the world's biggest tournaments, the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 closing ceremony has come to an end. Here is how it was celebrated. See pictures.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Fireworks
1/7
AP

The National stadium lights up with a spectacular show of fireworks at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony. The view was captured from the Shibuya Sky observation deck. 

Japan's National Flag
2/7
AP

Flag bearers Motoki Iwakiri, Tomoki Sato, Miyuki Yamada, Sakura Koike, Kazuyasu Minobe and Keiko Yamamoto hand over Japan's national flag to the Self-Defense Forces at the Paralympics closing ceremony

Flag Bearers
3/7
Tokyo Paralympics' IG

Flag bearers of all countries enter the National Stadium to mark the end of Toyko Paralympics 2020 on September 5. 

Performers
4/7
AP

Dancers and performers mark the end of the tournament in the National Stadium at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.

Illuminated stadium
5/7
Tokyo Paralympics' IG

The National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan illuminates from a spectacular light show at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.

Mascots
6/7
AP

Marking the end of the tournament, game mascots perform at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.

Thank you
7/7
Tokyo Paralympics' IG

A 'Thank you' message is displayed at the National Stadium to thank the participation of all the Paralympians at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.

Tags: tokyo paralympics, tokyo paralympics closing ceremony, tokyo paralympics 2020
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND