IN PICS: Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony: Stunning Visuals Of Fireworks, Dancers & More

The National stadium lights up with a spectacular show of fireworks at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony. The view was captured from the Shibuya Sky observation deck.
Flag bearers Motoki Iwakiri, Tomoki Sato, Miyuki Yamada, Sakura Koike, Kazuyasu Minobe and Keiko Yamamoto hand over Japan's national flag to the Self-Defense Forces at the Paralympics closing ceremony
Flag bearers of all countries enter the National Stadium to mark the end of Toyko Paralympics 2020 on September 5.
Dancers and performers mark the end of the tournament in the National Stadium at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
The National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan illuminates from a spectacular light show at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
Marking the end of the tournament, game mascots perform at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.