Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Double Medalist Avani Lekhara Impresses People With Singing Skills

India’s Avani Lekhara won the bronze medal in the Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Friday. This was her second medal of the Paralympics as she previously won the gold medal in Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 on August 30. Amidst all the praises and applauses, the 19-year-old is receiving for her endeavor, a video posted by Sports Authority of India(SAI) before her bronze medal win has caught everyone’s attention on Twitter.

Avani Lekhara sings 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' by RD Burman.

In the video posted by SAI Media’s official Twitter handle, she can be heard singing the song ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ originally sung by legendary Indian singer RD Burman.

The Golden girl of 🇮🇳 @AvaniLekhara is a perfectionist. She aims to excel at everything she sets her mind on Academics, Shooting and now this👇



Wondering 🤔 what else she is perfect at? Take a 👀

Meanwhile, Twitter users came up with some amazing reactions upon finding this video of Lekhara. The official handle of the Paralympic Games replied to the video by saying that Avani never stops working and jokingly said that she puts them to shame.

Does Avani ever stop working?! Putting us to shame 🤭

Another Twitter user agreed with SAI saying that Lekhara is a perfectionist and she is perfect at whatever she puts her mind to.

I agree that the Golden girl of 🇮🇳 @AvaniLekhara is a perfectionist



Wondering 🤔 what else she is perfect at?

Whatever she puts her mind to😎🤗👏👏🤩!!

After becoming the first Indian athlete to win two Paralympics medals in the same edition of the global sporting event, Avani in a conversation with ANI said, “I am extremely happy. I just can’t believe it. Everyone has supported me, whole support staff, coaches, everyone has been with me throughout my journey, so I’m thankful to all”.

Lekhara’s bronze medal took India’s medal tally to 12 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She had earlier scripted history on August 30 by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. She won the gold medal in Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 by scoring a total of 249.6 points and the bronze medal in Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 by scoring 445.9 points.

Avani Lekhara met with a car accident back in 2012, which left her with complete paraplegia. She joined shooting in 2015 after initially getting trained in archery. She currently studies law in Rajasthan, India, and is coached by Suma Shirur. Suma Shirur played a significant role in the athlete’s success at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

